Denver, CO

CPW officers give elk meat to man who lost home in Marshall Fire

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lztIU_0eEND5aj00
Wildlife officer Sam Peterson (left) poses for a picture with Fleetwood Mathews (right) after donating elk meat to him on Friday, Jan. 28.(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(LOUISVILLE, Colo.) After the Marshall Fire destroyed Fleetwood Mathews’ Louisville home, he worked to recover from his monumental loss and restock his freezer.   

Mathews moved to Colorado from Connecticut in 2002 to attend the University of Colorado. He started bowhunting seven years ago and became so skilled he and his wife switched to a more sustainable lifestyle, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Mathews reached a point where he did not have to purchase "any commercial red meat." Instead, he hunted elk and bought beef directly from a Colorado rancher. When the Marshall Fire destroyed his home, it also claimed two freezers containing meat he planned to feed his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FI8h0_0eEND5aj00
Mathews' home post-fire.(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

When Mathews first returned his damaged home site, he met Scott Reffel, a park ranger at St. Vrain State Park. 

Mathews later emailed Reffel asking whether he could get a reprint of his late-seaon elk hunting license so he could restock his freezer. After they got the email, wildlife officers quickly realized how they could help. 

They gave Mathews an elk carcass seized after an illegal hunt. CPW donates salvageable game meat to people in need.

So, wildlife officer Sam Peterson delivered a whole elk to Mathews on Jan. 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ho1P_0eEND5aj00
The Mathews' family's new freezer storing the elk meat donated by CPW.(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Peterson, who responded to the fire, called the day apocalyptic and sympathized with people who lost their homes.

"When I heard a hunting family was looking for a helping hand, that was on the front of my mind a lot. I’m really happy to have had the opportunity to help out such a nice and deserving family.”

The Mathews home sat on an acre, with a full archery range and two freezers that stored not only the elk Fleetwood harvested in September but some beef from a local ranch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4teF_0eEND5aj00
The Mathews' home before the Marshall Fire.(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

When Mathews returned after the fire, he only found burnt freezer frames and metal remains of his archery targets. Mathews said his home "looked like a warzone,” with only ash and twisted metal left.

After spending a few minutes looking at the remains of the freezers, he found burnt bones and elk knuckles that he intended to use to make beef broth.

He was saddened not only by losing food for his family, but also by the memories of how he obtained the meat.

The fresh meat donated by CPW will help his family, Mathews said.

I’m beyond pumped," Mathews said. "My mom is cooking the neck roast as we speak – she was just as excited as I was to get it. It’s going to feed everyone in the family in 2022.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Colorado Parks and Wildlife# Marshall Fire# Society# Donations# Everyday Heroes

Comments / 1

Published by

Covering everything from COVID-19 and Lifestyle to Mental Health, Outdoors, Politics, Society, Sports, Wildlife and much more in the Mile High City and the greater Centennial State area

Denver, CO
2211 followers

More from Steven Bonifazi

Denver, CO

Tuesday in Denver: 56 Colorado counties see drop in COVID-19 positivity, Denver expands pilot program citywide and more

Aerial photo of ballpark during rush hour during Covid-19 stay at home policy in Denver.(Josh Berendes/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning, and a happy Tuesday to you and yours, Denver Rounderuppers!

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: More warm temperatures Tuesday, snow arrives Wednesday

(DENVER, Colo.) Tuesday's weather forecast predicts another warm day in the Mile High City before a storm arrives Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts partly sunny skies over Denver Tuesday, with the high temperature reaching near 60.

Read full story
Colorado State

Brainiacs? Study ranks Colorado as 4th most educated state

People walk through the University of Colorado campus on October 27, 2015 in Boulder, Colorado.(Andrew Burton/Getty Images) (STATEWIDE) Colorado’s the 4th most educated state nationally, according to a report released Monday by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Mile High Monday: Cherry Creek School District in midst of federal investigations, Colorado AG cites mask company $100k

(DENVER, Colo.) Salutations, top of the morning, and a happy Monday and Valentine's Day to you and yours, Denver Rounderuppers!. Once more, welcome back to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. The third week of February is upon us.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Sunny Monday with high temperatures near 60, snow Wednesday

(Benigno Hoyuela/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Monday's weather forecast predicts sunny, mild and dry conditions in the Mile High City. The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts the high temperature in Denver Monday will reach near 58. Expect southern winds at 6 to 8 mph to become northern in the afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Friday in Denver: Jefferson County mask mandate to end early, Mayor Hancock urges all to not abandon Downtown Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Friday, Rounderuppers!. Welcome back to another Friday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. The second week of February has come and gone, and the weekend is looming once more. Hopefully, some can begin their weekend early before the snow begins falling in the Mile High City.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Cold temperatures and snow showers Friday, sunny and clear weekend

(DENVER, Colo.) Friday's weather forecast predicts snow showers mostly after 11 a.m. in the Mile High City. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the snowfall may be heavy at times, particularly in the rush hour and evening commute, causing roads to be slick and hazardous. The high temperature in Denver Friday will reach near 37.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

CPW collars Colorado-born Gray Wolf pup for the first time ever

A photo of 2202, the first gray wolf born and collared in Colorado. The female pup was fitted with a GPS collar in North Park on Feb. 9.(CPW/Eric Odell) (WALDEN, Colo.) Colorado Parks and Wildlife collared a Colorado-born gray wolf pup for the first time ever Wednesday in North Park.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Thursdays: Denver and Aurora plan gun buyback program, Poison control warns of teens vaping fentanyl and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, top of the morning, and happy Thursday, Denver!. Welcome back to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Enjoy the sunshine and warm weather Thursday while you can before a cold front brings snow showers to the city Friday.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Sunshine Thursday with temperatures reaching near 60, snow Friday

(Guilherme Garcia/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Thursday's weather forecast predicts mostly sunny conditions in the Mile High City before the snow arrives Friday. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts Thursday's high temperature in Denver will reach near 58 degrees. Expect southern winds at 7 to 10 mph to become west to northwest Thursday afternoon, with wind gusts potentially reaching 16 mph.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Hump day in Denver: School mask mandate to be lifted late February, Third person dies at Eldora Mountain and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Salutations, good day, and happy hump day Denver!. Once more, welcome back to yet another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. While the weather in Denver is mostly sunny and mild Wednesday morning, there is a chance that light snow will fall in the evening with little to no accumulation.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Mostly sunny and mild Wednesday, chance of light snow tonight

(DENVER, Colo.) Wednesday's weather forecast predicts mostly sunny and moderate conditions in the Mile High City. The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts Wednesday's high temperature in Denver will reach around 52 degrees. Anticipate southern winds at 5 to 8 mph to become northern Wednesday afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

High costs land Denver at No. 48 on top wedding spot list

(DENVER, Colo.) As Valentine's Day quickly approaches, tying the knot in the Mile High City might not be the cheapest option for couples. A new report from the personal-finance website WalletHub of 2022’s best places to get married ranks Denver 48th. Orlando, Florida was first followed by Las Vegas at second, and Miami at third.

Read full story
Colorado State

Study shows need to support Colorado search and rescue volunteers

Colorado search and rescue organizations respond to over 3,600 search and rescue incidents each year.(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (DENVER, Colo.) A recently released study on backcountry search and rescue in Colorado may forever alter how the state supports volunteers in the field.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Tuesday in Denver: DougCo students walk out of class protesting school board, Colorado COVID hospitalizations low & more

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and a happy Tuesday to you and yours, Denver. Welcome back to another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Hopefully, everyone is enjoying the sunny and mild weather before another chance of light snow moves in Wednesday.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: More sunny and mild conditions Tuesday, high winds

(DENVER, Colo.) Tuesday's weather forecast predicts sunny and mild conditions followed by high winds in the Mile High City. The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts Tuesday's high temperature in Denver will be around 54 degrees. Expect northern winds at 6 to 16 mph to become east to northeast Tuesday morning.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Monday in the Mile High City: DougCo students staging walkout, Denver still struggling to care for homeless and more

(Sebastian Kurpiel/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Howdy, top of the morning, and a happy Monday to you and yours, Denver. Once again, welcome back to yet another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Sunny and clear conditions Monday, mild temperatures

(Cassie Gallegos/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Monday's weather forecast predicts sunny and mild conditions throughout the day in Mile High City. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts Monday's high temperature will be around 53. Expect southern winds at 5 to 7 mph to become east in the afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Friday in Denver: Mayor Hancock unveils plan to address escalating crime, Masks still required at some places and more

Downtown Denver westward view with Colfax Ave in background.(Andrew Coop/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning, and a happy Friday to you and yours, Denver. Welcome back to another Friday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy