Denver, CO

Mile High Monday: Cherry Creek School District in midst of federal investigations, Colorado AG cites mask company $100k

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHxXN_0eE2XJtG00
(Edgar Cedillo/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Salutations, top of the morning, and a happy Monday and Valentine's Day to you and yours, Denver Rounderuppers!

Once more, welcome back to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. The third week of February is upon us. 

Despite the Denver Broncos not making it to Super Bowl LVI, hopefully, it was somewhat rewarding watching former Bronco Von Miller and the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 Sunday.

As you might have guessed, a lot has taken place in and around the Mile High City over the weekend, so before starting the first day of this work week, take a closer look at some of the city's most newsworthy events this Monday:

1. Cherry Creek School District faces federal discrimination, harassment inquiries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cPWsT_0eE2XJtG00
(Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash)

One of the top-ranked school districts in Colorado, Cherry Creek School District, is amid a multitude of federal discrimination and harassment investigations regarding alleged behavior toward people of color and women.

Allegations range from women administrators being underpaid in comparison to men in similar positions with less experience to blatant termination threats to subordinates who reported misconduct or poor behavior, according to the Denver Gazette.

A handful of people, including current employees, said the district had a type of culture where women were treated poorly compared to men and harassment was allowed.

2. Colorado AG cites mask company, $100k settlement reached

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCaAB_0eE2XJtG00
(Ehsan ahmadnejad/Unsplash)

Measure, Inc., a Colorado-based company selling a UV mask, will pay the State of Colorado $100,000 and give backers refunds following being cited by Attorney General Phil Weiser for failing to honor a satisfaction guarantee.

FOX31 reports that Weiser said that Measure, Inc. did not give its 34,065 backers refunds or abide by its satisfaction guarantee. The company additionally crowdfunded over $4 million for its UV masks under the company name UM Systems.

Weiser also said that the company will send emails with refund request forms to backers and will have to pay an additional $50,000 fine if refunds are not issued.

3. Meet Denver Independent Monitor finalist Dana Walton-Macaulay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rnHax_0eE2XJtG00
(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash)

Members of the community will meet with Dana Walton-Macaulay this week as the Denver Citizen Oversight Board searches for the city's next Independent Monitor.

Walton-Macaulay is one of three finalists, including Boulder police monitor Joseph Lipari and Bob Booth, an employee at the Colorado Attorney General's Office. Walton-Macaulay started working with the Independent Police Review in Portland Oregon in July 2019 and currently is the deputy director, Westword reports.

Whoever becomes Denver's next independent monitor will fill the shoes of Nick Mitchell who resigned to take a position at the Los Angeles County jail system overseeing reform. Mitchell criticized deaths that occurred in custody in addition to the Denver Police Department's response to the George Floyd protests.

4. Denver Weather: Sunny Monday with high temperatures near 60, snow arrives Wednesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnQyA_0eE2XJtG00
(Eric Gonzalez/Unsplash)

Monday's weather forecast predicts sunny, mild and dry conditions in the Mile High City.

The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts the high temperature in Denver Monday will reach near 58. The weather service predicts mostly cloudy conditions in Denver Monday evening, with the low temperature dropping to around 29.

Tuesday in Denver will be partly sunny, with the high temperature poised to reach near 60 and then drop to around 27 in the evening. There is a 20 percent chance of snow after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday will be a lot colder, with the high temperature reaching near 36 and snow expected mostly after 11 a.m. There is a 50 percent chance of snow Wednesday evening, mainly before 11 p.m., with the low temperature expected to drop to around 15.

Local Housing Listings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TLS6O_0eE2XJtG00
(Tierra Mallorca/Unsplash)
  • 1300 S Parker Rd., Apt 288, Denver, 80231: $155,000, no monthly estimate listed. 1 bed, 1 bath, 600 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 4342 Freeport Way, Denver, 80239: $450,000, $2,030 estimated monthly. Single-family. 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,866 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 1664 S Beach Ct., Denver, 80219: $539,900, $2,321 estimated monthly. Single-family. 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,654 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 10010 W Grand Ave., Littleton, 80127: $699,000, no monthly estimate listed. Single-family. 4 beds, 3 baths, 3,246 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 1916 W 38th Ave., Denver, 80211: $749,000, $3,226 estimated monthly. Townhome. 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,602 sq. feet. Find more information here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Education# Politics# Health News# Safety# Weather

Comments / 1

Published by

Covering everything from COVID-19 and Lifestyle to Mental Health, Outdoors, Politics, Society, Sports, Wildlife and much more in the Mile High City and the greater Centennial State area

Denver, CO
2231 followers

More from Steven Bonifazi

Denver, CO

CDOT predicts hazardous commute as Wednesday storm hits

(DENVER, Colo.) With a winter storm expected to drop 4 to 8 inches of snow in the Denver metro starting Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Transportation encourages motorists to prepare for a messy evening commute.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Hump day in Denver: Gov. Jared Polis launches re-election campaign, Aurora makes Juneteenth a paid holiday and more

Democratic Colorado Governor-elect Jared Polis arrives onstage with running mate Dianne Primavera on November 6, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.(Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello, top of the morning, and happy hump day, Mile High Rounderuppers!

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Heavy snow Wednesday afternoon, winter storm warning to be in effect

(DENVER, Colo.) Wednesday's weather forecast predicts heavy snow showers in the Mile High City, mainly after 3 p.m. The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts mostly cloudy skies over Denver Wednesday, with the high temperature jumping up near 38. Expect light eastern winds to become northern at 5 to 9 mph Wednesday morning.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Tuesday in Denver: 56 Colorado counties see drop in COVID-19 positivity, Denver expands pilot program citywide and more

Aerial photo of ballpark during rush hour during Covid-19 stay at home policy in Denver.(Josh Berendes/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning, and a happy Tuesday to you and yours, Denver Rounderuppers!

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: More warm temperatures Tuesday, snow arrives Wednesday

(DENVER, Colo.) Tuesday's weather forecast predicts another warm day in the Mile High City before a storm arrives Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts partly sunny skies over Denver Tuesday, with the high temperature reaching near 60.

Read full story
Denver, CO

CPW officers give elk meat to man who lost home in Marshall Fire

Wildlife officer Sam Peterson (left) poses for a picture with Fleetwood Mathews (right) after donating elk meat to him on Friday, Jan. 28.(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Brainiacs? Study ranks Colorado as 4th most educated state

People walk through the University of Colorado campus on October 27, 2015 in Boulder, Colorado.(Andrew Burton/Getty Images) (STATEWIDE) Colorado’s the 4th most educated state nationally, according to a report released Monday by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Sunny Monday with high temperatures near 60, snow Wednesday

(Benigno Hoyuela/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Monday's weather forecast predicts sunny, mild and dry conditions in the Mile High City. The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts the high temperature in Denver Monday will reach near 58. Expect southern winds at 6 to 8 mph to become northern in the afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Friday in Denver: Jefferson County mask mandate to end early, Mayor Hancock urges all to not abandon Downtown Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Friday, Rounderuppers!. Welcome back to another Friday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. The second week of February has come and gone, and the weekend is looming once more. Hopefully, some can begin their weekend early before the snow begins falling in the Mile High City.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Cold temperatures and snow showers Friday, sunny and clear weekend

(DENVER, Colo.) Friday's weather forecast predicts snow showers mostly after 11 a.m. in the Mile High City. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the snowfall may be heavy at times, particularly in the rush hour and evening commute, causing roads to be slick and hazardous. The high temperature in Denver Friday will reach near 37.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

CPW collars Colorado-born Gray Wolf pup for the first time ever

A photo of 2202, the first gray wolf born and collared in Colorado. The female pup was fitted with a GPS collar in North Park on Feb. 9.(CPW/Eric Odell) (WALDEN, Colo.) Colorado Parks and Wildlife collared a Colorado-born gray wolf pup for the first time ever Wednesday in North Park.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Thursdays: Denver and Aurora plan gun buyback program, Poison control warns of teens vaping fentanyl and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, top of the morning, and happy Thursday, Denver!. Welcome back to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Enjoy the sunshine and warm weather Thursday while you can before a cold front brings snow showers to the city Friday.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Sunshine Thursday with temperatures reaching near 60, snow Friday

(Guilherme Garcia/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Thursday's weather forecast predicts mostly sunny conditions in the Mile High City before the snow arrives Friday. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts Thursday's high temperature in Denver will reach near 58 degrees. Expect southern winds at 7 to 10 mph to become west to northwest Thursday afternoon, with wind gusts potentially reaching 16 mph.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Hump day in Denver: School mask mandate to be lifted late February, Third person dies at Eldora Mountain and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Salutations, good day, and happy hump day Denver!. Once more, welcome back to yet another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. While the weather in Denver is mostly sunny and mild Wednesday morning, there is a chance that light snow will fall in the evening with little to no accumulation.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Mostly sunny and mild Wednesday, chance of light snow tonight

(DENVER, Colo.) Wednesday's weather forecast predicts mostly sunny and moderate conditions in the Mile High City. The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts Wednesday's high temperature in Denver will reach around 52 degrees. Anticipate southern winds at 5 to 8 mph to become northern Wednesday afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

High costs land Denver at No. 48 on top wedding spot list

(DENVER, Colo.) As Valentine's Day quickly approaches, tying the knot in the Mile High City might not be the cheapest option for couples. A new report from the personal-finance website WalletHub of 2022’s best places to get married ranks Denver 48th. Orlando, Florida was first followed by Las Vegas at second, and Miami at third.

Read full story
Colorado State

Study shows need to support Colorado search and rescue volunteers

Colorado search and rescue organizations respond to over 3,600 search and rescue incidents each year.(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (DENVER, Colo.) A recently released study on backcountry search and rescue in Colorado may forever alter how the state supports volunteers in the field.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Tuesday in Denver: DougCo students walk out of class protesting school board, Colorado COVID hospitalizations low & more

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and a happy Tuesday to you and yours, Denver. Welcome back to another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Hopefully, everyone is enjoying the sunny and mild weather before another chance of light snow moves in Wednesday.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: More sunny and mild conditions Tuesday, high winds

(DENVER, Colo.) Tuesday's weather forecast predicts sunny and mild conditions followed by high winds in the Mile High City. The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts Tuesday's high temperature in Denver will be around 54 degrees. Expect northern winds at 6 to 16 mph to become east to northeast Tuesday morning.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy