Mile High Monday: Cherry Creek School District in midst of federal investigations, Colorado AG cites mask company $100k

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

Despite the Denver Broncos not making it to Super Bowl LVI, hopefully, it was somewhat rewarding watching former Bronco Von Miller and the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 Sunday.

One of the top-ranked school districts in Colorado, Cherry Creek School District, is amid a multitude of federal discrimination and harassment investigations regarding alleged behavior toward people of color and women.

Allegations range from women administrators being underpaid in comparison to men in similar positions with less experience to blatant termination threats to subordinates who reported misconduct or poor behavior, according to the Denver Gazette.

A handful of people, including current employees, said the district had a type of culture where women were treated poorly compared to men and harassment was allowed.

Measure, Inc., a Colorado-based company selling a UV mask, will pay the State of Colorado $100,000 and give backers refunds following being cited by Attorney General Phil Weiser for failing to honor a satisfaction guarantee.

FOX31 reports that Weiser said that Measure, Inc. did not give its 34,065 backers refunds or abide by its satisfaction guarantee. The company additionally crowdfunded over $4 million for its UV masks under the company name UM Systems.

Weiser also said that the company will send emails with refund request forms to backers and will have to pay an additional $50,000 fine if refunds are not issued.

Members of the community will meet with Dana Walton-Macaulay this week as the Denver Citizen Oversight Board searches for the city's next Independent Monitor.

Walton-Macaulay is one of three finalists, including Boulder police monitor Joseph Lipari and Bob Booth, an employee at the Colorado Attorney General's Office. Walton-Macaulay started working with the Independent Police Review in Portland Oregon in July 2019 and currently is the deputy director, Westword reports.

Whoever becomes Denver's next independent monitor will fill the shoes of Nick Mitchell who resigned to take a position at the Los Angeles County jail system overseeing reform. Mitchell criticized deaths that occurred in custody in addition to the Denver Police Department's response to the George Floyd protests.

Monday's weather forecast predicts sunny, mild and dry conditions in the Mile High City.

The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts the high temperature in Denver Monday will reach near 58. The weather service predicts mostly cloudy conditions in Denver Monday evening, with the low temperature dropping to around 29.

Tuesday in Denver will be partly sunny, with the high temperature poised to reach near 60 and then drop to around 27 in the evening. There is a 20 percent chance of snow after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday will be a lot colder, with the high temperature reaching near 36 and snow expected mostly after 11 a.m. There is a 50 percent chance of snow Wednesday evening, mainly before 11 p.m., with the low temperature expected to drop to around 15.

