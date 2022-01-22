Denver, CO

King Soopers employees cautiously optimistic after company and union reach settlement, end strike

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32qyDj_0dsWEXyz00
King Soopers grocery store workers walk the picket line as they strike at more than 70 stores across the Denver metro area on Jan. 12, 2022.(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) King Soopers employees feel optimistic and wary after the company and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 (UFCW) announced early Friday morning that they had reached a tentative agreement, ending the 10-day strike immediately.

"It's my livelihood, as it is for a lot of other people. For me, I hope it's great and gets more people in the door, and we're not so short-staffed all the time having to work seven days a week," said Adam Heir, Grocery Manager at the King Soopers located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive, in Boulder.

"I hope for me it brings a more work-life balance."

Heir, an employee at King Soopers for 14 years, has not worked much lately after the store postponed its reopening due to the strike. The store closed in March after ten people were killed in a shooting spree. It has been undergoing renovations for the past few months.

Heir now works as a part-time vendor and merchandiser for Pete's coffee at King Soopers in Aurora, Boulder, Denver, Glendale and Lakewood. Heir said stores looked like ghost towns during the stirke, with temporary workers attempting to stock shelves alongside store managers.

The strike began on Jan. 12 when previous contracts ended, with over 8,000 workers walking off the job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6fDQ_0dsWEXyz00
King Soopers grocery store workers wave at passing cars as they strike at more than 70 stores across the Denver metro area on Jan. 12, 2022.(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

A Denver judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday that limited picketers to 10 or fewer at each store location after the company filed a complaint claiming strikers threatened and intimidated customers and employees who continued to work.

The grocery store chain proposed a $170 million package during the negotiations that included a raise to $16 per for new hires. Denver’s minimum wage increased to $15.78 on Jan. 1, making the proposed starting wage of $16 per hour barely more than the minimum required by law.

Heir said when the strike began, his store offered the opportunity to work at another location in Boulder since he is a non-union associate and would not be penalized or fined if he crossed the picket lines. Under the proposed new contract, UFCW protected workers will receive is the same contract non-union associates like Heir will receive.

For associates like Justin Hume, a front-end supervisor at the fully non-union Lafayette King Soopers off West Baseline Road and U.S. 287, there is a glimmer of optimism mixed with caution about the settlement.

"Non-union stores essentially get to piggyback off the union stores, so a lot of people were upset that union workers could not vote on the ratification bonuses in one of the company’s proposals," Hume said. 

"Hopefully what comes out is not something that in the long run doesn't turn out to be worse. I think there will be good benefits coming out of the contract, but pay benefits, I am not sure and a little leery."

Hume's wariness stems from his 12-year tenure with King Soopers. He’s witnessed other strikes and said sometimes when strikes occur, the contract isn’t as good as people anticipate.Union members will begin voting Monday on the three-year deal. Details of the tentative agreement won’t be publicized until the contract is official.

Hume told NewsBreak:

I hope the company and the union strive for a much more harmonious existence together and continue to work together to create a culture where people feel safe, noticed and appreciated. I think retailers in the United States are finally, for a lack of a better saying, becoming woke to what’s going on."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# King Soopers# King Soopers Strike# United Food and Commercial Wor# Colorado# Business

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering everything from COVID-19 and Lifestyle to Mental Health, Outdoors, Politics, Society, Sports, Wildlife and much more in the Mile High City and the greater Centennial State area

Denver, CO
2079 followers

More from Steven Bonifazi

Denver, CO

Tuesday in Denver: King Soopers workers vote, accept 3-year contract, City Council to vote on $500,000 settlement & more

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Tuesday Denver!. Welcome back to yet another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Another workday is taking place, and much has happened in the Mile High City since Monday. Without wasting anytime, the following is a closer look at a few of the most important and local stories you need to know about this Tuesday:

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Cold Tuesday with up to 5 inches of snow disrupts morning commute

(DENVER, Colo.) Tuesday’s forecast predicts cold and snow in Denver until late afternoon. Steady snowfall is expected to drop 2 to 5 inches. Slick, icy roads made travel hazardous during the morning commute.

Read full story
Denver, CO

King Soopers employees vote to accept 3-year contract

King Soopers grocery store workers walk the picket line as they strike at more than 70 stores across the Denver metro area on Jan. 12, 2022(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Employees with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 (UFCW Local 7) voted Monday night to ratify a three-year contract with King Soopers that ends the strike.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Ticketing platform Humanitix picks Denver for U.S. headquarters

The ticketing platform works to provide all booking fees to children's charities.(Andrew Coop/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Monday that Australian non-profit ticketing platform Humanitix picked the Mile High City for its U.S. headquarters.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Mile High Monday: Adams 14 schools return to in-person learning, Anti-vaccine mandate rally held at state capitol & more

Aerial day view of downtown Denver south.(Andrew Coop/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Monday to you and yours, Denver. Welcome back to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Read full story
1 comments

Denver Weather: Sunny and mild Monday followed by snow storm Tuesday

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver weather will begin mild and sunny for the most part, with a high temperature around 50 Monday. Expect seasonal temperatures Monday to turn colder into the evening.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Friday in the Mile High City: King Soopers strike ends, Denver Public Schools advance plan to close schools and more

King Soopers grocery store workers walk the picket line as they strike at more than 70 stores across the Denver metro area on Jan. 12, 2022.(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good afternoon and happy Friday, Denver!

Read full story
2 comments

Denver Weather: Cold front brings afternoon snow Friday

Denver buildings on a snowy day.(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) A cold front moving across Colorado Friday morning will make the weather in the Mile High City cloudy and chilly, with snowy conditions expected around 1 p.m.

Read full story
Denver, CO

King Soopers and UFCW Local 7 reach tentative agreement, strike ends immediately

King Soopers grocery store workers wave at a passing car as they go on strike across the Denver metro area on Jan. 12, 2022.(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) King Soopers and City Market and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 (UFCW) announced Friday morning that they have reached a three-year settlement, ending the 10-day strike.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Thursday in Denver: COVID concerns prompt walkouts among Denver High School students, Libraries start handing out KN95s

(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Thursday to you and yours, Denver!. Welcome back to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Read full story
22 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Cold and sunny Thursday with temperatures reaching lower-40s

People walk down the 16th St. Mall in Denver, Colo.(Eric Francis/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) The weather in Denver Thursday will remain chilly, with icy conditions still present from Wednesday's freezing drizzle.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Hump day in Denver: King Soopers provides 'last, best and final offer', State traffic deaths highest in 20 years & more

A cross marks the spot where a person died in a June 27, 2007, automobile crash in Brush, Colo.(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy hump day, Denver!

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Winter advisory Wednesday calls for light snow after freezing rain

People walk through downtown Denver as it starts to snow on March 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) The Mile High City is covered by overcast skies Wednesday morning and the roads are icy as a cold front moves across Colorado.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

DIA ranks 6th nationally for firearms found in carry-on bags

A traveler undergoes an enhanced pat down by a Transportation Security Administration agent at the Denver International Airport.(John Moore/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver International Airport ranked sixth in the United States in 2021 after Transportation Security Administration officers found 141 firearms in passengers’ carry-on luggage.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Tuesday in Denver: Strike among King Soopers workers continues, Staff shortages cause some schools to stay remote & more

King Soopers grocery store workers wave at passing cars as they strike at more than 70 stores across the Denver metro area.(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Tuesday to you and yours, Denver!

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Partly cloudy Tuesday with temperatures reaching the mid-50s, drizzle to turn sidewalks and roads slick

The Equitable Building before a storm(Henry Desro/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) The weather in the Mile High City Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high temperature reaching around 56, with cloudy conditions expected around noon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Friday in Denver: Tattoo shop opens weeks after owner killed in shooting spree, Broncos to interview Packers QB coach

Police officers stand outside Sol Tribe tattoo shop on Broadway where two women were killed and a man was injured in a shooting.(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Friday Denver!

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Snow and wind roll in Friday followed by sunny and warm weekend

(DENVER, Colo.) The weather in the Mile High City Friday will be partly cloudy, with rainy conditions expected from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by snow showers at noon. The sun rose over Denver Friday at 7:19 a.m. and is expected to set at 4:59 p.m. Expect partly cloudy conditions Friday into the afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Thursday in Denver: Gov. Polis to give State of the State address, Colorado puppies compete in 2022 Puppy Bowl and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Howdy, top of the morning and happy Thursday Denver!. The weekend is just one day away and much has happened since Wednesday. Welcome back to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy