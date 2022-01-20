Thursday in Denver: COVID concerns prompt walkouts among Denver High School students, Libraries start handing out KN95s

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

A handful of Thomas Jefferson High School and North High School students are poised to walk out Thursday due to many feeling unsafe under the school district's COVID regulations.

Haven Coleman, a sophomore at Thomas Jefferson High School said that this began after students returned from winter break and witnessed a surge in cases in their schools in addition to what they feel is an absence of proper protocols, CBS Denver reports.

Coleman then started a petition, which received hundreds of signatures, urging the district to implement a higher quality of enforcement of COVID regulations at all DPS schools. A letter was sent to superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero and DPS board members claiming students would walk out of school Thursday if demands for KN95 masks, dependable testing and other things were not met.

KN95 masks for sale at a face mask vending machine during the coronavirus pandemic on May 29, 2020 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Numerous libraries across Colorado will start giving out free KN95 and surgical-grade masks Thursday.

The announcement that the mask would be available and distributed at many locations statewide came Tuesday by Gov. Jared Polis, however, some locations said that they do not have any masks to hand out.

Poudre Fire Authority in Fort Collins said that although they are not a distribution site, sites will be open Thursday. The Aurora Public Library system will begin distributing its 4,000 masks Thursday at all six of their locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until none are left, according to 9News.

A King Soopers grocery store worker stands on a corner during strike at more than 70 stores across the Denver metro area on January 12, 2022 (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The strike among King Soopers employees persisted Wednesday evening following a judge granting a temporary restraining order against the union Tuesday afternoon for inappropriate behavior.

FOX31 reports that those picketing Wednesday wore hoodies, gloves and boots as they faced freezing temperatures, ice-covered sidewalks and the order set forth by a judge. The grocery store filed a temporary restraining order against the union, stating that strikers have been shouting profanities, heckling and declining to move for customers entering the stores and blocking traffic.

David Wise of the USA competes during the Winter X Games Men's Ski Superpipe on January 25, 2015 in Aspen, USA. (Nathan Bilow/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

The free three-day event displaying the world's top skiers and snowboarders, X Games Aspen, returns Friday through Sunday.

Those looking to spectate the chilly competition will have the opportunity to watch over 100 athletes compete in Big Air, Ski and Snowboard SuperPipe, Slopestyle and Knuckle Huck at Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen, Denver7 reports.

Free to the public, event organizers have said that anyone ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with photo identification. While DJs will perform at X Games Aspen, there are no ticketed concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

