Thursday in Denver: COVID concerns prompt walkouts among Denver High School students, Libraries start handing out KN95s

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Thursday to you and yours, Denver!

Welcome back to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

The workweek is one day closer to being over and as always, much has taken place in the Mile High City. Stick around to see a list of local job listings towards the bottom of this round-up.

Without further ado, the following are just some of the most important local stories you should know more about this Thursday:

1. Some Denver High School students plan walkouts over COVID concerns

A handful of Thomas Jefferson High School and North High School students are poised to walk out Thursday due to many feeling unsafe under the school district's COVID regulations.

Haven Coleman, a sophomore at Thomas Jefferson High School said that this began after students returned from winter break and witnessed a surge in cases in their schools in addition to what they feel is an absence of proper protocols, CBS Denver reports.

Coleman then started a petition, which received hundreds of signatures, urging the district to implement a higher quality of enforcement of COVID regulations at all DPS schools. A letter was sent to superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero and DPS board members claiming students would walk out of school Thursday if demands for KN95 masks, dependable testing and other things were not met.

2. Some libraries to begin handing out KN95 masks on Thursday

Numerous libraries across Colorado will start giving out free KN95 and surgical-grade masks Thursday.

The announcement that the mask would be available and distributed at many locations statewide came Tuesday by Gov. Jared Polis, however, some locations said that they do not have any masks to hand out.

Poudre Fire Authority in Fort Collins said that although they are not a distribution site, sites will be open Thursday. The Aurora Public Library system will begin distributing its 4,000 masks Thursday at all six of their locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until none are left, according to 9News.

3. King Soopers workers complying with new order handed down by judge

The strike among King Soopers employees persisted Wednesday evening following a judge granting a temporary restraining order against the union Tuesday afternoon for inappropriate behavior.

FOX31 reports that those picketing Wednesday wore hoodies, gloves and boots as they faced freezing temperatures, ice-covered sidewalks and the order set forth by a judge. The grocery store filed a temporary restraining order against the union, stating that strikers have been shouting profanities, heckling and declining to move for customers entering the stores and blocking traffic.

4. X Games Aspen returns this weekend. Here's how to watch some of the biggest names in skiing, snowboarding

The free three-day event displaying the world's top skiers and snowboarders, X Games Aspen, returns Friday through Sunday.

Those looking to spectate the chilly competition will have the opportunity to watch over 100 athletes compete in Big Air, Ski and Snowboard SuperPipe, Slopestyle and Knuckle Huck at Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen, Denver7 reports.

Free to the public, event organizers have said that anyone ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with photo identification. While DJs will perform at X Games Aspen, there are no ticketed concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local job listings

  • Bilingual Customer Care Specialist: 10800 E. Geddes Ave., Englewood. $22 to $26 hourly. Full-time. Find more information here.
  • Client Success Specialist at SiteStaff Chat: 3033 S. Parker Rd., Suite 310, Aurora. $30,000 to $65,000 yearly (plus commission). Full-time. Find more information here.
  • Customer Service Representative at Remprex: 4085 York St., Denver. $40,000 to $45,000 yearly. Full-time. Find more information here.
  • Program Services Coordinator at Delwest Management Corp.: 155 South Madison St., Denver. $62,400 to $72,000 yearly. Full-time. Find more information here.
  • Restaurant Assistant Manager at The Restaurant Zone: Denver (full address not listed). $40,000 to $50,000 yearly. Full-time. Find more information here.

