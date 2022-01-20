Denver Weather: Cold and sunny Thursday with temperatures reaching lower-40s

People walk down the 16th St. Mall in Denver, Colo. (Eric Francis/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) The weather in Denver Thursday will remain chilly, with icy conditions still present from Wednesday's freezing drizzle.

Thursday morning began unusually cold for areas across the high country, far northeast plains and Denver metro, with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Expect partly cloudy conditions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by mostly sunny conditions all day and a high temperature around 43.

The sun rose over the Mile High City Thursday at 7:16 a.m. and will set later at 5:05 p.m. The air quality index in Denver as of Thursday at 9:20 a.m. was moderate at 70, similar to Wednesday at around the same time.

While the air quality Thursday is acceptable, pollution could lead to a moderate health concern for a very small portion of individuals who are sensitive to ozone or particle pollution and could undergo respiratory symptoms.

The primary pollutant Thursday is PM2.5 particles which are tiny enough to enter the bloodstream and are often produced by bacteria, small dust particles, smokestacks and wildfires. The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts south winds around 6 mph to blow across Denver Thursday, with increasing clouds set to roll on Thursday evening.

Expect a low temperature near 23 Thursday evening, with southwest winds at speeds of 5 to 7 mph.

Looking ahead, Denver will most likely see snow Friday, particularly after 11 a.m. NWS Boulder predicts a high temperature around 42 Friday, with calm winds blowing north to northeast at speeds of 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wind gusts on Friday may reach as high as 17 mph. Expect a 60% chance of precipitation, with a new snow accumulation of no more than a half-inch.