Hump day in Denver: King Soopers provides 'last, best and final offer', State traffic deaths highest in 20 years & more

A cross marks the spot where a person died in a June 27, 2007, automobile crash in Brush, Colo. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.)

Once more, welcome back to yet another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Here are just a few local stories you need to know for this Wednesday:

King Soopers grocery store workers wave signs as they strike at more than 70 stores across the Denver area on January 12, 2022. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Negotiations between King Soopers and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union hit the one-week mark Wednesday.

The grocery store stated Wednesday morning that the negotiations lasted throughout Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning and that the company is continuing to prioritize settling a deal with Local 7 that is beneficial for their associates and the communities they work in, according to FOX31.

King Sooper's “Last, Best and Final Offer” and Local 7's proposed offer are as follows:

2022: King Soopers Proposal : $43,700 UFCW Local 7 Proposal : $53,060

: $43,700 : $53,060 2023: King Soopers Proposal : $45,364 UFCW Local 7 Proposal : $56,180

: $45,364 : $56,180 2024: King Soopers Proposal: $47,028 UFCW Local 7 Proposal: $59,300

In 2021, 672 people died in Colorado traffic crashes. (Clark Van Der Beken/Unsplash)

Colorado highway officials are calling on drivers to alter the way they drive after more people died in vehicle collisions on state roads in 2021 than any other year in almost 20 years.

No less than 672 individuals perished from traffic accidents last year and Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol expects the number to reach beyond 700 once the data from 2021 is completed. The Denver Post reports that Packard stated Tuesday in a news conference that driving is the most dangerous activity that a lot of Coloradans do on a typical day.

At least 246 of the 672 traffic fatalities in 2021 involved impaired drivers compared to 212 in 2020.

A traveler undergoes an enhanced pat down by a Transportation Security Administration agent at the Denver International Airport. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Denver International Airport ranked sixth in the United States in 2021 after Transportation Security Administration officers discovered 141 firearms in passengers’ carry-on luggage.

That’s a new record for firearms found at Denver’s three security checkpoints, TSA said in a news release Tuesday. Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport ranked first nationally, with 507 firearms found, marking the most ever recorded at any airport since TSA started screenings in 2001 after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Top airports for found weapons are as follows:

Atlanta: 507 Dallas Fort Worth International Airport: 317 George Bush Intercontinental Airport Houston: 245 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport: 196 Nashville International Airport: 163

Casa Bonita employees are being paid to give back to the community. (Joel Muniz/Unsplash)

Temporarily closed for renovations, iconic Mexican restaurant and entertainment venue Casa Bonita is paying a handful of its employees to serve the Denver area community full time.

The restaurant began paying its workers to perform community service in Nov. 2021 and on Tuesday, Casa Bonita employees stood aside volunteers for the nonprofit We Don't Waste in the parking lot of Presentation of Our Lady Church in Denver to distribute boxes of non-perishable food to those in need, CBS Denver reported.

A total of 42 employees are being paid to give back while Casa Bonita's new owners and creators of Comedy Central's "South Park" Matt Stone and Trey Parker give the restaurant a needed makeover.

