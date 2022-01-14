Friday in Denver: Tattoo shop opens weeks after owner killed in shooting spree, Broncos to interview Packers QB coach

Police officers stand outside Sol Tribe tattoo shop on Broadway where two women were killed and a man was injured in a shooting. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Friday Denver!

Congratulations on making it through yet another workweek. The weekend is just hours away and a lot has happened in the Mile High City since Thursday.

Welcome back to another Friday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Today;

Police vehicles sit outside the Sol Tribe tattoo shop on Broadway where two women were shot and killed and a man injured on Dec. 27, 2022. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Denver tattoo shop, Sol Tribe Tattoo will reopen Friday, just weeks after owner Alicia Cardenas was murdered in a shooting spree.

A total of five lives including Cardenas was taken on Dec. 27 in a shooting spree across Denver and Lakewood. The announcement that Sol Tribe Tattoo was reopening Friday at limited capacity came Thursday on the tattoo shop's Facebook page, FOX 31 reports.

“Sol Tribe is open again officially Friday, January 14th. We are working at a limited capacity temporarily. Call or email the shop for more details,” Sol Tribe shared. “If you had appointments or things in progress and haven’t heard from us yet, we are getting to you asap.”

The weather in the Mile High City Friday will be partly cloudy, with rainy conditions expected from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by snow showers at noon.

The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts increasing clouds with a high temperature around 39 Friday. There is a 50% chance of precipitation, with little to no snow accumulation around less than half an inch expected.

NWS Boulder expects the skies over the Mile High City Friday evening to be cloudy for the most part, with a low temperature around 15.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers runs to the locker room at halftime during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton is not holding back in his pursuit of Greenbay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Broncos will interview Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy Friday followed by speaking with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett Saturday for their head coach opening, according to 9News.

Broncos' general manager, director of player personnel Darren Mougey, executive director of football operations Kelly Kleine, contract/cap specialist Rich Hurtado, VP of player development Ray Jackson and chief communication officer Patrick Smyth interviewed Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for roughly three hours Thursday before arriving in Green Bay.

Patient receives Covid-19 vaccine shot (Steven Cornfield/Unsplash)

Coloradans in the Denver metro area will have the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccines this weekend.

CBS Denver is reporting that the COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic bus will be stopping throughout the Centennial State this weekend. Stops will take place in the following areas across Denver Saturday:

Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ball Arena in Denver Noon to 7:30 p.m.

Littleton High School 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local job listings