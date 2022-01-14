Denver Weather: Snow and wind roll in Friday followed by sunny and warm weekend

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) The weather in the Mile High City Friday will be partly cloudy, with rainy conditions expected from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by snow showers at noon.

The sun rose over Denver Friday at 7:19 a.m. and is expected to set at 4:59 p.m. Expect partly cloudy conditions Friday into the afternoon.

The air quality index in Denver Friday as of 8:25 a.m. was moderate at 51m similar to Thursday at about the same time. While the air quality is acceptable, pollution in this range can pose a moderate health concern for people usually sensitive to ozone or particle pollution.

The primary pollutant in the air is nitrogen oxides which often come from fires, power plants and traffic.

The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts increasing clouds with a high temperature around 39 Friday. Expect breezy north winds at speeds of 9 to 16 mph throughout the day, with gusts reaching as high as 25 mph. There is a 50% chance of precipitation, with little to no snow accumulation around less than half an inch expected.

NWS Boulder expects the skies over the Mile High City Friday evening to be cloudy for the most part, with a low temperature around 15. North winds at speeds of 6 to 14 mph will become west to southwest after midnight, with gusts potentially reaching as high as 22 mph.

Expect sunny conditions Saturday with a high temperature near 44. Sunday will be even warmer and sunny, with a high temperature around 52.