Golden, CO

Colorado wildlife officers rescue bull elk tangled in rope

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EGTxe_0dk1W68V00
This bull elk got roping entangled in its antlers and later became stuck to several trees on Tuesday morning.(Photo by Jason Clay/Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(GOLDEN, Colo.) A bull elk entangled in rope near Golden High School was saved by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers Tuesday after it became hung up and stuck on several trees.

A resident called and reported the bull elk Tuesday around 8:15 a.m. after witnessing it in a thicket near 24th Street and Cheyenne Drive caught up in rope in its antlers, with a trail of rope behind it. Wildlife officers showed up at the scene at 9 a.m. Tuesday and received help from the Golden Police Department's Animal Management unit, according to CPW.

The bull elk was tranquilized by a CPW wildlife officer so that it could be freed, with the roping removed by 10:25 a.m. The bulk elk wasn’t injured, but was exhausted.

A reversal agent woke the bull elk up from its sedation afterward and it ran off. Officers expect it to make a full recovery.

“Land managers rope off areas to try to prevent elk from damaging them,” said Area Wildlife Manager Matt Martinez. “It is an aspect of the landscape and shows the intersection of humans and wildlife in our urban interface. Land managers have every right to protect their property and the ones in Golden do as good of a job as they can to mitigate conflicts like these."

This has been a busy week for CPW wildlife officers. Monday, officers saved a moose after it got stuck in the basement of a Breckenridge home.

CPW also is in the middle of a five-year study to better comprehend movement and land use of elk in the Golden area. Wildlife managers will use study data to develop strategies for herd management and habitat use.

See the video of the study below:

“Thanks to the local resident who reported this immediately, we were able to have a quick response and freed the elk without it sustaining any serious injury," Martinez said.

For more information regarding CPW's study of the Clear Creek elk herd, click here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Colorado Parks and Wildlife# Bull Elk# Wildlife# Golden# Colorado

Comments / 1

Published by

Covering everything from COVID-19 and Lifestyle to Mental Health, Outdoors, Politics, Society, Sports, Wildlife and much more in the Mile High City and the greater Centennial State area

Denver, CO
2012 followers

More from Steven Bonifazi

Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Thursday warmest day this week with temperatures in the low-60s, snow Friday

(DENVER, Colo.) The weather in the Mile High City Thursday will be unusually warm and sunny for the most part, with a high temperature around 62. The sun rose over Denver Thursday at 7:19 a.m. and will set at 4:57 p.m. Expect partly cloudy conditions Thursday morning into the afternoon from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with cloudier conditions rolling in at 4 p.m.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Thursday in Denver: Gov. Polis to give State of the State address, Colorado puppies compete in 2022 Puppy Bowl and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Howdy, top of the morning and happy Thursday Denver!. The weekend is just one day away and much has happened since Wednesday. Welcome back to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Hump day in Denver: Thousands of King Soopers employees strike in Denver metro area, Path cleared for sale of Broncos

King Soopers grocery store workers walk the picket line as they strike at more than 70 stores across the Denver metro area on Jan. 12, 2022.(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy hump day Denver!

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Warm and clear Wednesday with snow expected Friday

An aerial view of buildings and the Colorado State Capitol in the Mile High City.(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) The weather in the Mile High City Wednesday will be warm and clear for the most part, with mostly sunny conditions expected around 2 p.m.

Read full story
Breckenridge, CO

Moose rescued by wildlife officers after being trapped in basement

CPW officers rescued a moose that had become trapped in the basement of a house in Breckenridge on Monday.(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (BRECKENRIDGE, Colo.) Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers saved a moose on Monday after it entered a home in Breckenridge and was trapped in the basement.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Tuesday: Teacher's union urges for return to remote learning, Firefighter disciplined over COVID mandate and more

Girl following school lesson on her laptop with teacher speaking.(Giovanni Gagliardi/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Tuesday Denver!. Hopefully the workweek has started off smooth for all. Welcome back to yet another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Another mild and clear day Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the mid-50s

(DENVER, Colo.) The weather in Denver Tuesday will be sunny for the most part, with a high temperature reaching around 55. The National Weather Service in Boulder stated around 4:05 a.m. Tuesday that there were a few high clouds overhead in addition to somewhat cooler temperatures and breezy northwest winds on the plains.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Monday in the Mile High City: Broncos fire head coach Vic Fangio, Ceremony held to honor shooting spree victims and more

Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos looks on during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High.(Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello, top of the morning and happy Monday Denver!

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Dry, sunny and warm Monday with temperatures reaching the mid-50s

Downtown Denver and the Colorado State Capitol building.(Andrew Coop/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver will see sunny and clear skies Monday, with a high temperature around 54. Regions north and northeast of Denver will remain somewhat cool throughout the day, with Greeley reaching a high temperature of 37 and Fort Collins reaching 43.

Read full story
Lafayette, CO

Mile High Friday: President Biden to tour Marshall Fire damage and meet with survivors, Omicron affecting RTD and more

Laurie Silver of Lafayette, Colorado takes in what remains of her cousin's condo in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire on December 31, 2021.(Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Friday Denverites!

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Warmer Friday with temperatures reaching the low-50s

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver will warm-up Friday before another chance of snow this weekend. The sun rose over the Mile High City Friday at 7:21 a.m. and will set at 4:51 p.m. Denver's air quality Friday as of 9:30 a.m. was moderate at 55, similar to Thursday at about the same time.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Thursday in Denver: Colorado on track to reach omicron peak, Snow and below-zero temperatures close schools and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, top of the morning and happy Thursday Denver. Welcome back to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. 1. Denver Weather: Snow showers, below-zero temperatures and icy roads cause schools to close Thursday.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Snow showers, below-zero temperatures and icy roads cause schools to close Thursday

(DENVER, Colo.) The skies over Denver Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with snowy conditions expected to start and run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by more cloudy conditions in the afternoon.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Colorado Parks and Wildlife buys metro Denver shooting park

Colorado Clays(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (BRIGHTON, Colo.) Colorado Parks and Wildlife has finalized a purchase of the Colorado Clays Shooting Park in Adams County near Denver.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Hump day in Denver: Tax deadline extended for those impacted by Marshall Fire, COVID hospitalizations among kids double

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy hump day Denverites!. Welcome back to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. 1. Denver Weather: Mostly sunny Wednesday followed by snowy afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Mostly sunny Wednesday followed by snowy afternoon

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday followed by likely snow in the afternoon around 4 p.m. The sun rose over the Mile High City at 7:21 a.m. Wednesday and is poised to set at 4:49 p.m. Clouds will increase and the high temperature will be around 40.

Read full story
Colorado State

Tuesday in Denver: Ghost guns one step closer to being illegal in Denver, COVID-19 rates in Colorado highest ever & more

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Tuesday Denver. Once again, welcome back to yet another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Today, the weather in Denver will be mostly sunny with heavy winds, local health leaders will join Denver Mayor Michal Hancock to provide an update on Denver's response to COVID-19, ghost guns are one step closer to being outlawed in Denver and Colorado's COVID-19 rates are the highest they have ever been.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Mostly sunny and very windy Tuesday prior to Wednesday snow

(DENVER, Colo.) Skies over Denver Tuesday will be sunny for the most part, with a high temperature near 47. The sunrise took place over the Mile High City Tuesday at 7:21 a.m. and is expected to set at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday will be very windy, with increasing winds having brought in warm temperatures in most areas this morning.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado launches tax credit for employee-owned businesses on New Year's Day

Business storefronts on Platte Street in Denver, Colo.(Memento Media/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Colorado employee-owned businesses can soon apply for a new tax credit designed to provide relief from lasting COVID-19 pandemic effects. The Employee Ownership Office will start the application process for the Employee Ownership Tax Credit on Saturday, according to apress release from Gov. Jared Polis' office.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy