Denver Weather: Warm and clear Wednesday with snow expected Friday

An aerial view of buildings and the Colorado State Capitol in the Mile High City. (Colin Lloyd/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) The weather in the Mile High City Wednesday will be warm and clear for the most part, with mostly sunny conditions expected around 2 p.m.

The skies over Denver are partly cloudy Wednesday morning, with the sun having risen at 7:20 a.m. Sunset is expected to take place Wednesday at 4:56 p.m.

The air quality index in the Mile High City Wednesday as of 9:25 a.m. was good, at 49, similar to Tuesday at around the same time, posing little to no health risk at all. The primary pollutant in the air is nitrogen oxides which are often derived from things including fires, power plants and traffic.

The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts mild temperatures today, with a high temperature in Denver around 57. South to southwest winds can be expected to blow throughout Wednesday at 6 mph and will start to blow northwest in the afternoon. The mountains will see gusty winds from the west.

The skies over the Mile High City Wednesday evening will be clear for the most part, with a low-temperature dipping near 28. Expect southwest winds to blow around 6 mph throughout the evening.

NWS Boulder is expecting the remainder of the week to stay dry and mild until Friday, where the high temperature will be near 40 in the day and a low temperature around 25 in the evening. There is a 60% chance of snow Friday, with breezy conditions expected for the majority of the day.