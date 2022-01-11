Breckenridge, CO

Moose rescued by wildlife officers after being trapped in basement

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmTJ3_0dizjoMC00
CPW officers rescued a moose that had become trapped in the basement of a house in Breckenridge on Monday.(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(BRECKENRIDGE, Colo.) Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers saved a moose on Monday after it entered a home in Breckenridge and was trapped in the basement.

A call was made to CPW officers Monday at 3:30 p.m. reporting a trapped moose in the basement of a house located off Ski Hill Road in Breckenridge, according to CPW. After responding to the scene, wildlife officers discovered that the moose had fallen through a snow-covered window well into the basement of the home while grazing nearby.

The responding officers opened the doors of the home so that the moose could exit, however, the moose did not leave at that point as it had to get up the basement stairs to get to the exits. CPW wildlife officers were assisted by Blue River Police, Breckenridge Police and the Red, White & Blue Fire and EMS with carrying the moose up the stairs and outside where it was released safely back into the wild.

“It was a great team effort, and other than a small cut on its leg, the moose appeared to be healthy,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Jake Kay. 

The moose was tranquilized by CPW officers who additionally cut off its antlers so that it could fit through the stairway of the home and prevent further damage inside the house. The moose will soon grow new antlers this spring as moose antlers often fall off during this time of year.

This non-violent incident adds to a multitude of conflicts involving moose in Colorado, including a Boulder woman in Winter Park being attacked by an aggressive cow moose on Aug. 29, 2021, a 62-year-old man from New Mexico being attacked by a bull moose on Aug. 24, 2021, in Winter Park while running alongside his two dogs and a 79-year-old woman being hospitalized on Aug. 13, 2021, south of Glenwood Springs after a cow moose attacked her.

“It’s important that window wells allow people in a home to escape in the event of an emergency, but at times they can be hazards to wildlife,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “Removing vegetation that may attract wildlife around the vicinity of window wells and covering below ground window wells with approved grates that allow people to escape will reduce the likelihood of wildlife becoming trapped, or in this case, having an unwelcome visitor in the home.” 

For more information regarding living with moose in the Centennial State and avoiding conflicts with wildlife, click here and here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Breckenridge# Colorado# Moose# Colorado Parks and Wildlife# Wildlife

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering everything from COVID-19 and Lifestyle to Mental Health, Outdoors, Politics, Society, Sports, Wildlife and much more in the Mile High City and the greater Centennial State area

Denver, CO
2016 followers

More from Steven Bonifazi

Denver, CO

Friday in Denver: Tattoo shop opens weeks after owner killed in shooting spree, Broncos to interview Packers QB coach

Police officers stand outside Sol Tribe tattoo shop on Broadway where two women were killed and a man was injured in a shooting.(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Friday Denver!

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Snow and wind roll in Friday followed by sunny and warm weekend

(DENVER, Colo.) The weather in the Mile High City Friday will be partly cloudy, with rainy conditions expected from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by snow showers at noon. The sun rose over Denver Friday at 7:19 a.m. and is expected to set at 4:59 p.m. Expect partly cloudy conditions Friday into the afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Thursday in Denver: Gov. Polis to give State of the State address, Colorado puppies compete in 2022 Puppy Bowl and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Howdy, top of the morning and happy Thursday Denver!. The weekend is just one day away and much has happened since Wednesday. Welcome back to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Thursday warmest day this week with temperatures in the low-60s, snow Friday

(DENVER, Colo.) The weather in the Mile High City Thursday will be unusually warm and sunny for the most part, with a high temperature around 62. The sun rose over Denver Thursday at 7:19 a.m. and will set at 4:57 p.m. Expect partly cloudy conditions Thursday morning into the afternoon from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with cloudier conditions rolling in at 4 p.m.

Read full story
Golden, CO

Colorado wildlife officers rescue bull elk tangled in rope

This bull elk got roping entangled in its antlers and later became stuck to several trees on Tuesday morning.(Photo by Jason Clay/Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (GOLDEN, Colo.) A bull elk entangled in rope near Golden High School was saved by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers Tuesday after it became hung up and stuck on several trees.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Hump day in Denver: Thousands of King Soopers employees strike in Denver metro area, Path cleared for sale of Broncos

King Soopers grocery store workers walk the picket line as they strike at more than 70 stores across the Denver metro area on Jan. 12, 2022.(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy hump day Denver!

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Warm and clear Wednesday with snow expected Friday

An aerial view of buildings and the Colorado State Capitol in the Mile High City.(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) The weather in the Mile High City Wednesday will be warm and clear for the most part, with mostly sunny conditions expected around 2 p.m.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Tuesday: Teacher's union urges for return to remote learning, Firefighter disciplined over COVID mandate and more

Girl following school lesson on her laptop with teacher speaking.(Giovanni Gagliardi/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Tuesday Denver!. Hopefully the workweek has started off smooth for all. Welcome back to yet another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Another mild and clear day Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the mid-50s

(DENVER, Colo.) The weather in Denver Tuesday will be sunny for the most part, with a high temperature reaching around 55. The National Weather Service in Boulder stated around 4:05 a.m. Tuesday that there were a few high clouds overhead in addition to somewhat cooler temperatures and breezy northwest winds on the plains.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Monday in the Mile High City: Broncos fire head coach Vic Fangio, Ceremony held to honor shooting spree victims and more

Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos looks on during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High.(Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello, top of the morning and happy Monday Denver!

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Dry, sunny and warm Monday with temperatures reaching the mid-50s

Downtown Denver and the Colorado State Capitol building.(Andrew Coop/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver will see sunny and clear skies Monday, with a high temperature around 54. Regions north and northeast of Denver will remain somewhat cool throughout the day, with Greeley reaching a high temperature of 37 and Fort Collins reaching 43.

Read full story
Lafayette, CO

Mile High Friday: President Biden to tour Marshall Fire damage and meet with survivors, Omicron affecting RTD and more

Laurie Silver of Lafayette, Colorado takes in what remains of her cousin's condo in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire on December 31, 2021.(Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Friday Denverites!

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Warmer Friday with temperatures reaching the low-50s

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver will warm-up Friday before another chance of snow this weekend. The sun rose over the Mile High City Friday at 7:21 a.m. and will set at 4:51 p.m. Denver's air quality Friday as of 9:30 a.m. was moderate at 55, similar to Thursday at about the same time.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Thursday in Denver: Colorado on track to reach omicron peak, Snow and below-zero temperatures close schools and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, top of the morning and happy Thursday Denver. Welcome back to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. 1. Denver Weather: Snow showers, below-zero temperatures and icy roads cause schools to close Thursday.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Snow showers, below-zero temperatures and icy roads cause schools to close Thursday

(DENVER, Colo.) The skies over Denver Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with snowy conditions expected to start and run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by more cloudy conditions in the afternoon.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Colorado Parks and Wildlife buys metro Denver shooting park

Colorado Clays(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (BRIGHTON, Colo.) Colorado Parks and Wildlife has finalized a purchase of the Colorado Clays Shooting Park in Adams County near Denver.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Hump day in Denver: Tax deadline extended for those impacted by Marshall Fire, COVID hospitalizations among kids double

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy hump day Denverites!. Welcome back to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. 1. Denver Weather: Mostly sunny Wednesday followed by snowy afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Mostly sunny Wednesday followed by snowy afternoon

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday followed by likely snow in the afternoon around 4 p.m. The sun rose over the Mile High City at 7:21 a.m. Wednesday and is poised to set at 4:49 p.m. Clouds will increase and the high temperature will be around 40.

Read full story
Colorado State

Tuesday in Denver: Ghost guns one step closer to being illegal in Denver, COVID-19 rates in Colorado highest ever & more

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Tuesday Denver. Once again, welcome back to yet another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Today, the weather in Denver will be mostly sunny with heavy winds, local health leaders will join Denver Mayor Michal Hancock to provide an update on Denver's response to COVID-19, ghost guns are one step closer to being outlawed in Denver and Colorado's COVID-19 rates are the highest they have ever been.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy