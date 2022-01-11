Denver Tuesday: Teacher's union urges for return to remote learning, Firefighter disciplined over COVID mandate and more

Girl following school lesson on her laptop with teacher speaking. (Giovanni Gagliardi/Unsplash)

The weather in Denver Tuesday will be sunny for the most part, with a high temperature reaching around 55.

The National Weather Service in Boulder stated around 4:05 a.m. Tuesday that there were a few high clouds overhead in addition to somewhat cooler temperatures and breezy northwest winds on the plains. Expect sunny conditions and partly cloudy skies to clear up around 2 p.m.

NWS forecasts the skies over the Mile High City to be mostly clear throughout Tuesday evening, with a below-freezing low temperature near 25. Expect southwest winds to blow at speeds around 7 mph.

A rezoning request to allow Bishop Machebeuf High School's baseball field to be turned into a senior housing facility was approved Monday by the Denver City Council.

The Denver Gazette reports that the council voted unanimously Monday to approve the development of the private baseball field located at 8890 E. Lowry Blvd., despite objection from the community, including 38 written comments opposing the rezoning plan and 54 comments in opposition during the applicant's public outreach process.

The field was zones to be used as a park, playground, church, school or theatrical studio previously and Bishop Machebeuf High School stated that it will utilize the proceeds from the sale of the field for learning resources such including capital improvements, student scholarships and more.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association is looking to have Denver Public School's teachers and students return to brief remote learning as they claim a multitude of teachers are currently out with COVID-19 symptoms and are awaiting test results.

The union is imploring its members to write letters to DPS requesting a temporary short-term break to remote learning to catch up. According to CBS Denver, roughly 10% of teachers in the district are out currently, and administrators such as Superintendent Alex Marrero are working to help fill in.

A Denver police officer has been terminated after failing to get vaccinated while an exempted Denver Fire lieutenant received discipline for not abiding by orders to wear a mask.

Sean Cronin, a Denver Police Department veteran of 16-years, was let go back in December after not getting the COVID-19 vaccination while Denver Fire Lt. Joel Geary has lost 80 hours of pay following the department stating that he broke rules by not wearing a mask, 9News reports.

Other than being reprimanded for not wearing a mask, Geary has no record of being disciplined before and holds four commendations in addition to a Medal of Honor.

