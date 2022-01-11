Denver Tuesday: Teacher's union urges for return to remote learning, Firefighter disciplined over COVID mandate and more

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver
(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Tuesday Denver!
Hopefully the workweek has started off smooth for all. Welcome back to yet another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.
Today;
1. Denver Weather: Another mild and clear day Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the mid-50s
The weather in Denver Tuesday will be sunny for the most part, with a high temperature reaching around 55.
The National Weather Service in Boulder stated around 4:05 a.m. Tuesday that there were a few high clouds overhead in addition to somewhat cooler temperatures and breezy northwest winds on the plains. Expect sunny conditions and partly cloudy skies to clear up around 2 p.m.
NWS forecasts the skies over the Mile High City to be mostly clear throughout Tuesday evening, with a below-freezing low temperature near 25. Expect southwest winds to blow at speeds around 7 mph.
2. Baseball field to be rezoned for senior housing despite community opposition
A rezoning request to allow Bishop Machebeuf High School's baseball field to be turned into a senior housing facility was approved Monday by the Denver City Council.
The Denver Gazette reports that the council voted unanimously Monday to approve the development of the private baseball field located at 8890 E. Lowry Blvd., despite objection from the community, including 38 written comments opposing the rezoning plan and 54 comments in opposition during the applicant's public outreach process.
The field was zones to be used as a park, playground, church, school or theatrical studio previously and Bishop Machebeuf High School stated that it will utilize the proceeds from the sale of the field for learning resources such including capital improvements, student scholarships and more.
3. Denver teachers’ union wants brief return to remote learning to catch up
The Denver Classroom Teachers Association is looking to have Denver Public School's teachers and students return to brief remote learning as they claim a multitude of teachers are currently out with COVID-19 symptoms and are awaiting test results.
The union is imploring its members to write letters to DPS requesting a temporary short-term break to remote learning to catch up. According to CBS Denver, roughly 10% of teachers in the district are out currently, and administrators such as Superintendent Alex Marrero are working to help fill in.
4. Denver firefighter disciplined, police officer fired over city's COVID mandate
A Denver police officer has been terminated after failing to get vaccinated while an exempted Denver Fire lieutenant received discipline for not abiding by orders to wear a mask.
Sean Cronin, a Denver Police Department veteran of 16-years, was let go back in December after not getting the COVID-19 vaccination while Denver Fire Lt. Joel Geary has lost 80 hours of pay following the department stating that he broke rules by not wearing a mask, 9News reports.
Other than being reprimanded for not wearing a mask, Geary has no record of being disciplined before and holds four commendations in addition to a Medal of Honor.
Local job listings
- Customer Service Professional at Great Harvest Bakery Cafe: 7745 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada. $15 to $18 hourly. Part-time. Find more information here.
- Restaurant General Manager at The Restaurant Zone: Aurora (full address not listed). $50,000 to $58,000 yearly. Benefits include dental, medical. Full-time. Find more information here.
- Retail Store Manager at Cherry Creek Mall, Wonderland Toys: 3000 E 1st Ave, Denver. $45,000 yearly (plus commission). Benefits include 401k, dental, medical, vision. Full-time. Find more information here.
- RN Rehab Nurse at Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital: Aurora (full address not listed). $28.50 to $42.25 per hour. Part-time. Find more information here.
