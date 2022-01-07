Denver Weather: Warmer Friday with temperatures reaching the low-50s

(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver will warm-up Friday before another chance of snow this weekend.

The sun rose over the Mile High City Friday at 7:21 a.m. and will set at 4:51 p.m. Denver's air quality Friday as of 9:30 a.m. was moderate at 55, similar to Thursday at about the same time.

The air quality Friday in Denver is acceptable, yet, pollution in this range can very well be a concern for a small portion of individuals who are unusually sensitive to either ozone or particle pollution, potentially experiencing respiratory symptoms.

The primary pollutant in the air in Denver Friday is Nitrogen oxides, which are typically derived from fires, power plants and traffic.

The skies over the Mile High City will be partly sunny Friday, with a high temperature reaching around 52. South southwest winds with speeds of 8 to 10 mph will have potential gusts as high as 16 mph.

The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts partly cloudy skies will move in over the Mile High City Friday evening with a low temperature near 25. Expect south to southwest winds at 7 to 9 mph throughout the night, with gusts reaching potentially high as 15 mph.

NWS predicts mountain snow will begin Friday evening and is advising anyone heading to the backcountry Friday to exercise extreme caution due to dangerous avalanche conditions in the Front Range Mountains.

The recent snow fall that has taken place across the state has additionally worked to help boost the state's snowpack levels.