Tuesday in Denver: Ghost guns one step closer to being illegal in Denver, COVID-19 rates in Colorado highest ever & more

Steven Bonifazi

(Marc Pineda/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Tuesday Denver.

Once again, welcome back to yet another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Today, the weather in Denver will be mostly sunny with heavy winds, local health leaders will join Denver Mayor Michal Hancock to provide an update on Denver's response to COVID-19, ghost guns are one step closer to being outlawed in Denver and Colorado's COVID-19 rates are the highest they have ever been.

1. Denver Weather: Mostly sunny and very windy Tuesday prior to Wednesday snow

(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash)

Skies over Denver Tuesday will be sunny for the most part, with a high temperature near 47.

Tuesday morning is mild and windy in Denver and will be followed by cooler temperatures behind a cold front in the afternoon. The National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting that Denver's skies Tuesday evening will be partly cloudy, with a low temperature reaching around 23.

There is a High Wind Warning in place from this morning through 5 p.m. Tuesday in addition to a Winter Storm Warning taking place from 2 p.m. Tuesday to noon on Thursday. Snow in the mountains will begin dropping Tuesday evening, with a chance of widespread snowfall expected Wednesday evening.

2. Denver mayor to provide Tuesday update on city's COVID-19 response

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock participates in a panel discussion during the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's 'Infrastructure Week' program.(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will be joined by Executive Director of the Department of Public Health and Environment Bob McDonald and regional public health and hospital officials Tuesday at 11 a.m. to provide an update on Denver's response to COVID-19.

9News reports that there are currently 1,167 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Colorado as of Jan. 3, with an average of 7,282 new cases popping up every day over the last seven days. Mayor Hancock stated that he tested positive for COVID Saturday with mild symptoms, claiming that he is quarantining and that the vaccine has made "a big difference."

3. Denver City Council votes to outlaw ghost guns, which can be assembled at home and are untraceable

(Jacob Boavista/Unsplash)

Denver City Council voted Monday to ban ghost guns, firearms that are put together at home through online kits and that cannot be traced.

The new bill makes it illegal to carry, discharge, make, sell and transport ghost guns or guns with no serial numbers and is sponsored by Denver City attorney Kristen Bronson who claimed in December that the bill would work to eliminate a loophole in Denver's gun laws, according to Denverite. With Denver having seen 2% of guns confiscated since 2019 being ghost guns, breaking the law may end in a fine of up to $999, confiscation of the gun and up to 300 days in jail.

4. Dramatic surge of COVID-19 in Colorado: Highest rates ever, state positivity over 26%

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.(CDC/Unsplash)

COVID-19 positivity rates and incidence rates in Colorado are surging drastically, being up over the last two weeks.

Before Christmas, rates were dropping. The state's 7-day positivity rate as of Monday was 23.99%, up from 6.73% two weeks ago, KREX 5 News reports. Hospital admissions have averaged out at roughly 220 people each day since the start of 2022, marking the highest since last November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy