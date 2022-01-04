Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Mostly sunny and very windy Tuesday prior to Wednesday snow

(DENVER, Colo.) Skies over Denver Tuesday will be sunny for the most part, with a high temperature near 47.

The sunrise took place over the Mile High City Tuesday at 7:21 a.m. and is expected to set at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday will be very windy, with increasing winds having brought in warm temperatures in most areas this morning.

Tuesday morning is mild and windy in Denver and will be followed by cooler temperatures behind a cold front in the afternoon. West winds of speeds from 14 to 19 mph will jump to speeds of 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon, with gusts reaching as high as 44 mph.

The air quality in the Mile High City as of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday was good at 47, similar to Monday at about the same time. While the air quality was satisfactory, posing little or no health risk, the primary pollutant in the air was Nitrogen Oxides which often comes from fires, power plants and traffic.

The National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting that Denver's skies Tuesday evening will be partly cloudy, with a low temperature reaching around 23. West winds of 5 to 14 mph will become south in the evening, with gusts potentially reaching as high as 21 mph.

There is a High Wind Warning in place from this morning through 5 p.m. Tuesday in addition to a Winter Storm Warning taking place from 2 p.m. Tuesday to noon on Thursday. Snow in the mountains will begin dropping Tuesday evening, with a chance of widespread snowfall expected Wednesday evening.

