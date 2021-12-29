Police identify suspect in shooting spree that left 5 dead

Police walk through the Belmar shopping center where they say the suspect in a shooting spree that claimed five lives was shot and killed. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Police have identified the suspect involved in a killing spree Monday evening that resulted in five deaths and two injuries.

Lyndon James McLeod, 47, was named by police as the alleged gunman in the spree.

After the shooting spree, McLeod was walking through the Belmar shopping area to an area near Alaska and Vance where he came up against a Lakewood police agent who ordered him to drop his weapon, police said. He then opened fire at her, striking her in the abdomen, according to authorities.

She returned fire on McLeod, striking him, police stated. He was later pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Public Information Officer for the City of Lakewood, John Romero stated in a press conference Tuesday afternoon:

"I cannot overemphasize enough the heroic actions of our Lakewood police agent. In the face of being shot, in the face of danger, she was able to not only save others from this terrible tragedy but also neutralize the threat and I can't say enough about the courage and bravery shown by that Lakewood police agent."

Romero additionally stated that they are not going to release the identity of the officer as they are awaiting the arrival of her family to Colorado to be with her. He also said that the officer is a three-year veteran of the Lakewood police department and has been through surgery in a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police stated that McLeod had specifically targeted most of the victims as he had a personal or business relationship with them. Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said that McLeod had been on law enforcement's radar due to an investigation in 2020 and another in early 2021, however, neither of the investigations resulted in state or federal criminal charges and they are both now part of the ongoing investigation.