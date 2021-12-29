Denver, CO

Tuesday in Denver: Denver-area shooting spree leaves 4 dead, 3 injured, Mask mandate extended until February and more

Police officers stand outside Sol Tribe tattoo shop on Broadway where two women were killed and a man was injured in a shooting.(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Tuesday to you and yours, Denver.

Once again, welcome back to yet another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Today, Denver announced it is extending public health mandates requiring people to wear masks into early February amidst a rise in COVID-19 cases, a roadway has been cleared after a semi-trailer rolled over and delayed traffic on I-76 and Denver and Lakewood police are working to determine the motive of a fatal shooting spree that took place Monday evening.

1. Denver Weather: Sunny skies with cold temperatures reaching the high-30s

(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash)

Denver skies are sunny Tuesday and are expected to become partly cloudy around 1 p.m.

The high-temperature Tuesday will be near 39, with east northeast winds of 7 to 14 mph and gusts potentially reaching 22 mph. The National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting that Denver's skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday evening with a low temperature around 16.

2. People in Denver, neighboring counties will have to keep wearing masks until February

(Mika Baumeister/Unsplash)

The city of Denver announced Tuesday that it is extending public health mandates requiring people in Denver and nearby counties to continue wearing masks until Feb. 3, 2022 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases amidst the spread of the new omicron variant.

FOX31 reports that the requirement additionally allows businesses to let people in without masks as long as they can prove they are vaccinated. The public health order went into effect in November 2021 at a time when city officials say the City's one-week average positivity rate was below 5%.

3. Roadway clear after semi-trailer rollover delays traffic on I-76 near Commerce City Tuesday morning

(Fabian Quintero/Unsplash)

A rollover crash involving a semi-trailer delayed traffic on eastbound I-76 Tuesday morning.

The crash caused a section of the interstate to be shut down to one lane between E 96th Avenue and E 88th Avenue, according to CBS Denver. Drivers were advised to use caution and the roadway was eventually cleared just after 8 a.m.

4. Denver, Lakewood police work to determine motive for fatal shooting spree

Police work the scene outside the Sol Tribe tattoo shop on Broadway where two women were shot and killed and a man injured on Dec. 27, 2021.(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Team is working with investigators from Denver and Lakewood today to figure out the motive behind a deadly shooting spree Monday night that left five dead and three injured in addition to a Lakewood police officer.

Sara B. Hansen reports that no new information has been released Tuesday from Denver or Lakewood police departments. Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and Lakewood Police Department spokesman John Romero held a media briefing Monday evening, providing a timeline for the alleged shooter's actions that began in Denver and reached into Lakewood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy