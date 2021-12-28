Denver Weather: Sunny skies with cold temperatures reaching the high-30s

Cyclists pedal along the South Platte River across from the downtown city skyline on August 12, 2008 in Denver, Colorado. (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver skies are sunny Tuesday and are expected to become partly cloudy around 1 p.m.

The sun kissed the skies over the Mile High City at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to set at 4:43 p.m. The high-temperature Tuesday will be near 39, with east northeast winds of 7 to 14 mph and gusts potentially reaching 22 mph.

The air quality index in Denver as of 9:20 a.m. was good at 35, similar to Monday around the same time. The primary pollutant in the air is PM2.5 which are small particles able to enter the bloodstream that is often derived from bacteria, small dust particles, smokestacks and wildfires.

The National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting that Denver's skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday evening with a low temperature around 16. Northeast winds of 5 to 9 mph will become west after midnight, with wind gusts potentially reaching as high as 15 mph.

There was a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Park and Gore Ranges Tuesday morning until 8 a.m., resulting in slick and dangerous road conditions in the mountains.