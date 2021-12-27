Denver Weather: Partly cloudy and chilly Monday with temperatures reaching the high-40s, slight chance of snow showers

(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Weather in Denver will be sunny for the most part Monday, with partly cloudy conditions expected from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. followed by mostly cloudy conditions.

The sun rose over Denver Monday at 7:20 a.m., with an expected high temperature near 45. South winds of 6 to 11 mph will become east in the afternoon, with gusts potentially reaching as high as 18 mph.

Denver's air quality index as of 8 a.m. was 31, similar to Sunday at about the same time. Despite the air quality being satisfactory and posing little or no health risk, the primary pollutant in the air is nitrogen oxides which are often produced from fires, power plants and traffic.

The National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting that there is a 30 percent chance of snow showers after 2 p.m. in Denver, with partly cloudy skies and a low temperature around 22. South southwest winds will reach 7 to 10 mph with gusts potentially reaching as high as 17 mph.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for the area, while more snow and slick dangerous travel are expected for the mountains, increasing overnight. The mountains will see light snow Monday, with overall cooler temperatures setting in across the region.