Thursday in Denver: COVID outbreak cancels more "Lion King" shows, CDOT expects heavy holiday traffic statewide and more

(Henry Desro/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Thursday Denver.

Welcome back to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Today, the weather in the Mile High City will be warm yet again while the mountains are expected to receive heavy snowfall just in time for Christmas, more Broadway "Lion King" shows canceled by Denver Center following COVID outbreak, the Colorado Department of Transportation warns of heavy holiday traffic across state roads and the annual New Year's Day Evergreen Plunge returns to support a multitude of good causes.

Daybreak over downtown Denver with a view of the Rocky Mountains to the west. (Andrew Coop/Unsplash)

Denver weather will be warm and partly sunny once again Thursday while the mountains will see heavy snowfall.

The high temperature for Denver Thursday will be near 64, with south winds of 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. The National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting that Denver's skies Thursday evening will be partly cloudy, with a low temperature around 40.

Colorado's North Central Mountains will see a moist Pacific storm system that will bring heavy snowfall late Thursday through early Saturday morning. Areas like Vail are expected to see 12" - 18" of snowfall while north of Rabbit Ears Pass is poised to get up to 3 feet.

A show suspension sign in the window of Broadway's 'The Lion King' as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

An additional round of shows for "The Lion King" planned to run through Jan. 2 were canceled Tuesday by the Denver Center for Performing Arts due to the recent COVID outbreak.

Thus far, 10 "Lion King" shows have been canceled over the last three days, with newly canceled dates Thursday being from Dec. 21 through Dec. 26, according to The Burlington Record. Sunday's cancellation came two hours before showtime after its cast experienced breakthrough COVID-19 cases, Denver Center producers stated.

(Joseph Chan/Unsplash)

The Colorado Department of Transportation advises drivers to be patient and anticipate heavy traffic across the state through the end of the year as people travel for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

CDOT is expecting traffic on Interstate 70 to be heavy Thursday, Friday and next week, with busier than usual traffic expected on eastbound I-70 on Jan. 1 and 2, specifically between Vail and Denver. Motorists can expect a traffic surge along the Front Range before and after Christmas Day due to shopping areas along the urban corridors, according to a press release from CDOT.

(William Ferguson/Unsplash)

The yearly New Year's Day Evergreen Plunge is returning on Jan. 1 at noon at Evergreen Lake rather than Buchanan Ponds due to recent warm temperatures.

Denver7 reports that the annual plunge works to benefit the Active4All Evergreen Foundation's mission of providing financial assistance so that members of the community can take part in activities and programs through Evergreen Park & Recreation District. Additionally, the plunge helps to fund the district's INSPIRE program that aims to aid people with disabilities to experience the outdoors as well as fund the district's capital improvements.

The Evergreen Plunge raised roughly $12,000 in 2019.