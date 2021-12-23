Denver Weather: Warm and partly cloudy Thursday with temperatures reaching mid-60s, heavy snowfall for mountains

Daybreak over downtown Denver with a view of the Rocky Mountains to the west. (Andrew Coop/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver weather will be warm and partly sunny once again Thursday while the mountains will see heavy snowfall.

The sun-kissed the partly cloudy skies over the Mile High City Thursday at 7:18 a.m. The high temperature for Denver Thursday will be near 64, with south winds of 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wind gusts may double, reaching as high as 16 mph.

The air quality in the Mile High City as of 7:25 a.m. was 43, similar to Wednesday at about the same time. Although an air quality index of 43 is good, posing little or no health risk, the primary pollutant in the air Thursday is nitrogen oxides that are commonly derived from fires, power plants and traffic.

The National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting that Denver's skies Thursday evening will be partly cloudy, with a low temperature around 40. The sun is anticipated to set over the Rocky Mountains at 4:40 p.m, with south winds of about 9 mph and gusts reaching as high as 15 mph.

Colorado's North Central Mountains will see a moist Pacific storm system that will bring heavy snowfall late Thursday through early Saturday morning. Areas like Vail are expected to see 12" - 18" of snowfall while north of Rabbit Ears Pass is poised to get up to 3 feet.

There is expected impact severity for the snowfall in the mountains, with the most severe conditions expected to take place in the northern mountains late Thursday through Friday in areas such as Highway 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass.

Those looking to travel through the mountains are encouraged to avoid doing so Thursday evening through Friday evening.