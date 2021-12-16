Thursday in Denver: State to offer universal preschool, Gov. Polis and Aurora mayor to provide COVID-19 update and more

(CDC/Unsplash)

Today, weather in Denver will be cool and sunny with temperatures reaching the low 50s, Colorado on track to provide universal preschool, Gov. Jared Polis will provide and Aurora mayor will provide an update on COVID-19 and holiday effort aimed at keeping impaired drivers off roads launches.

Downtown Denver and Capitol Building. (Andrew Coop/Unsplash)

The Mile High city will see mostly sunny skies Thursday with less wind, with cooler temperatures moving in.

The National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting that Denver will be sunny Thursday with a high temperature near 50. South winds will reach 7 to 11 mph and will become north in the afternoon, with wind gusts potentially reaching as high as 17 mph.

Skies will be mostly clear Thursday evening, with a low temperature around 23. North winds will reach speeds of 5 to 7 mph and will become south-southwest after midnight.

(Element5 Digital/Unsplash)

The Centennial State is set to offer parents with 4 year-olds universal preschool at no cost beginning in the fall of 2023 through profits from the voter-approved nicotine tax.

Sentinel Colorado reports that the program will offer no less than 10 hours of preschool each week in addition to some children receiving added hours and services depending on their needs.

Six draft recommendations aimed at guiding the expansion of publicly funded preschool in Colorado were announced last week by early childhood leaders, with themes including providing families a multitude of preschool choices, making the application process simple and utilizing local agencies or groups to help administer the program.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis at a press conference. (Chet Strange/Getty Images)

Gov. Jared Polis will host a news conference Thursday at 9:15 a.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center vaccination site to provide an update on the state and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported Colorado's third confirmed case of the omicron variant Tuesday. The case was detected in a woman from Jefferson County through routine testing, with the state lab confirming it through genome sequencing, according to 9News.

(Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash)

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies kicked off the Heat Is On Holiday Parties DUI enforcement period to protect people from impaired drivers this holiday season.

The enforcement period will run through Dec. 29 and drivers can expect to see more officers on patrols in addition to sobriety checkpoints, Sara B Hansen reports. A total of 620 people died on Colorado roads as of Dec. 1, with 221 or 36% of those deaths involving wrecks with impaired drivers.