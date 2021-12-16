Denver weather: Reduced winds and sunny skies Thursday with temperatures reaching the low 50s

(Jakob Rosen/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) The Mile High city will see mostly sunny skies Thursday with less wind, with cooler temperatures moving in.

The sun kissed the skies over Denver Thursday at 7:15 a.m. and is poised to set behind the Rocky Mountains at 4:36 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting that Denver will be sunny Thursday with a high temperature near 50. South winds will reach 7 to 11 mph and will become north in the afternoon, with wind gusts potentially reaching as high as 17 mph.

Skies will be mostly clear Thursday evening, with a low temperature around 23. North winds will reach speeds of 5 to 7 mph and will become south-southwest after midnight.

The air quality in Denver Thursday as of 8:00 a.m. was 49, similar to Wednesday at the same time. It is satisfactory and poses little to no health risk, with the primary pollutant being nitrogen oxide, typically derived from fires, power plants and traffic.

Gusty southwest winds combined with low humidity will cause elevated fire danger south of Denver Thursday near Castle Rock. The mountains will see snowfall take place Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning, with high temperatures reaching the 20s to 30s.