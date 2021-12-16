Denver, CO

Denver weather: Reduced winds and sunny skies Thursday with temperatures reaching the low 50s

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bvPO_0dOaaikO00
(Jakob Rosen/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) The Mile High city will see mostly sunny skies Thursday with less wind, with cooler temperatures moving in.

The sun kissed the skies over Denver Thursday at 7:15 a.m. and is poised to set behind the Rocky Mountains at 4:36 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting that Denver will be sunny Thursday with a high temperature near 50. South winds will reach 7 to 11 mph and will become north in the afternoon, with wind gusts potentially reaching as high as 17 mph.

Skies will be mostly clear Thursday evening, with a low temperature around 23. North winds will reach speeds of 5 to 7 mph and will become south-southwest after midnight. 

The air quality in Denver Thursday as of 8:00 a.m. was 49, similar to Wednesday at the same time. It is satisfactory and poses little to no health risk, with the primary pollutant being nitrogen oxide, typically derived from fires, power plants and traffic.

Gusty southwest winds combined with low humidity will cause elevated fire danger south of Denver Thursday near Castle Rock. The mountains will see snowfall take place Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning, with high temperatures reaching the 20s to 30s.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
DenverDenver WeatherWeather ReportCOwxDenverwx

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering everything from COVID-19 and Lifestyle to Mental Health, Outdoors, Politics, Society, Sports, Wildlife and much more in the Mile High City and the greater Centennial State area

Denver, CO
1891 followers

More from Steven Bonifazi

Denver, CO

Friday in Denver: Millions sign petition to reduce sentence for driver of deadly 2019 I-70 crash, Breezy weather & more

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Friday Denverites!. The weekend is just hours away. Welcome back to another Friday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Today, Denver weather will be cool, breezy and sunny, a petition asking for clemency for trucker sentenced to 110 years for deadly I-70 pileup receives millions of signatures, new transitional housing for Afghan refugees opened and leaders from Denver International Airport are trying to make the case for needing billions for Great Hall project.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Cool and breezy Friday with temperatures reaching mid-40s

(DENVER, Colo.) The weather in Denver Friday will be cool and breezy, with mostly sunny conditions expected all day. The sun rose over the Mile High City at 7:16 a.m. Friday and will set over the Rockies at 4:37 p.m. The National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting that temperatures in Denver will reach a high near 44.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Thursday in Denver: State to offer universal preschool, Gov. Polis and Aurora mayor to provide COVID-19 update and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Thursday Denverites. Welcome back to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Today, weather in Denver will be cool and sunny with temperatures reaching the low 50s, Colorado on track to provide universal preschool, Gov. Jared Polis will provide and Aurora mayor will provide an update on COVID-19 and holiday effort aimed at keeping impaired drivers off roads launches.

Read full story
13 comments
Colorado State

Hump day in Denver: High Wind Warning and Red Flag Warning issued, Colorado set to top 2020 overdose death toll and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy hump day Denver!. Welcome back to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Today, a major wind system rolled into Colorado resulting in issues statewide including a High Wind Warning and Red Flag Warning being issued, the high wind warning has brought on cancellations, closures and delays across the state, staffing shortages at Denver Human Services are causing delays in food stamps and the state is poised to break its 2020 overdose death toll with fentanyl driving the crisis.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Major wind system causes High Wind Warning and Red Flag Warning, causing issues statewide

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver skies will see a chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning followed by a chance of snow showers from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The sun will rise over the Mile High City at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday and will set later at 4:36 p.m.

Read full story
9 comments
Arapahoe County, CO

Tuesday in Denver: First safe outdoor space opens, Arapahoe County votes on leaving Tri-County Health Department & more

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, happy Tuesday and welcome back to another edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Today, Denver skies will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 60, Colorado State Patrol has two new explosive-detection dogs, the Mile High City's first-ever safe outdoor space on public property opens and Arapahoe County Commissioners will vote on leaving Tri-County Health Department.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Cloudy Tuesday with temperatures reaching just above 60

(DENVER, Colo.) The skies over the Mile High City Tuesday morning started clear for the most part and will become and remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts that Denver will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 60. The sun is poised to rise at 7:13 a.m. Tuesday morning and will be set at 4:36 p.m. in the late afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Monday in Denver: Demaryius Thomas honored in Broncos win over Lions, DIA offering COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos kneels and takes a moment in front of the #88 tribute logo to the former Bronco Demaryius Thomas.(Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Monday Denver!

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Mainly sunny Monday with warm and dry temperatures reaching mid-50s

View of downtown Denver from above East High School.(Andrew Coop/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Monday in the Mile High City began partly cloudy and will clear up with sunny conditions expected around 7 a.m.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Friday in Denver: Denver's 232-day snowless streak broken, Demaryius Thomas passes, I-25 South Gap Express Lanes open

(DENVER, Colo.) Top of the morning and happy Friday Denverites!. The weekend is just hours away and the Mile High City is getting a light dusting of snow for the first time this season. Welcome back to another Friday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Light snow finally breaks Denver's 232-day snowless streak

(DENVER, Colo.) Light snow fell in the Mile High City Friday morning mainly during rush hour, breaking Denver's 232-day streak of no measurable snow. Three-tenths of an inch of snow was measured at Denver International Airport, breaking the second-longest streak in Denver history.

Read full story
13 comments
Colorado State

Denver Zoo and Colorado Parks and Wildlife team up to conserve and protect Colorado's boreal toads

A submerged boreal toad at South Fork Lake Creek in August 2017.(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (DENVER, Colo.) Colorado Parks and Wildlife have joined forces with Denver Zoo to create a multi-year program aimed at helping bring the population of endangered Colorado boreal toads back to a healthy level.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Thursday in Denver: CDOT encouraging drivers to buckle up this winter, Coloradans racking up credit card debt and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Good morning and happy Thursday Denverites!. Welcome back to yet another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Today, the temperature in Denver will reach the mid-50s with a slight chance of rain and snow in the later evening, Nuggets center Nikola Jokić scored 11 points in overtime to defeat the Pelicans 120-114 Wednesday night, CDOT is encouraging drivers to buckle up during winter and new data is showing that Coloradans are racking up high amounts of credit card debt.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Arid Thursday with highs reaching mid-50s

(DENVER, Colo.) Weather in the Mile High City will be mostly sunny Thursday, with partly cloudy conditions expected from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then mostly cloudy conditions expected after that.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Hump day in Denver: Cloudy Wednesday, Car crashes into Aurora home, Anti-Semitic flyers found in uptown Denver and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello and happy hump day Denverites!. Welcome back to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Congratulations on making it halfway through the workweek.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Cloudy Wednesday in the city followed by snowy afternoon in the mountains

The streets of downtown Denver on a foggy cold day.(Owen Lystrup/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver will be mostly cloudy Wednesday, with temperatures reaching just below 60. The sun rose over Denver Wednesday at 7:09 a.m. and will set later this afternoon at 4:35 p.m. Air quality in the Mile High City Wednesday as of 7:30 a.m. was similar to Tuesday at 32, posing little or no health risk.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Tuesday in Denver: Sunny and mild weather, Flags ordered at half-staff, Audit reveals state unemployment fraud and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, top of the morning and happy Tuesday Denver!. Welcome back to yet another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Today, the weather in Denver will remain mild, dry and sunny, flags on all public buildings have been ordered to be lowered to half-staff, a new state audit is showing Colorado unemployment system fraud and Denver's department of Housing Stability will have a hefty 2022 budget aimed at finding solutions for illegal homeless encampments spread out throughout the city.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Mild Tuesday with sunny skies to be followed by large storm at end of the week leading to possible snow

(DENVER, Colo.) The Mile High City will be dry and sunny Tuesday, following a much colder Monday. The National Weather Service in Boulder is reporting that Denver will see mostly cloudy skies Tuesday, with sunny conditions expected around 10 a.m., with a high temperature near 53. Northwest winds will reach speeds of 5 to 7 mph and will settle down in the afternoon.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Monday in Denver: RTD needs backup as Union Station filled with drugs and dangerous activity, Cold Monday weather & more

(Francisco Bahena/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Monday Denverites!. Welcome back to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Hopefully, the weekend was pleasant and rejuvenating for all.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy