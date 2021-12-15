Denver Weather: Major wind system causes High Wind Warning and Red Flag Warning, causing issues statewide

(Jakob Rosen/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver skies will see a chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning followed by a chance of snow showers from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The sun will rise over the Mile High City at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday and will set later at 4:36 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting that skies will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high temperature near 45. A Red Flag Warning and High Wind Warning has been issued from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with strong and damaging winds and south wind starting from 14 to 24 mph and later becoming west 40 to 50 mph.

Wind gusts may reach as high as 80 mph with a 40% chance of precipitation and little to no accumulation of snow expected.

There is also an Air Quality Alert Wednesday, with the air quality index as of 6:55 a.m. being 29, a bit better than Tuesday at the time. However, PM particles typically resulted from bacteria, small dust particles, smokestacks and wildfires are present and are small enough to enter the bloodstream.

The evening skies in Denver Wednesday will be mostly clear, with a low temperature around 23. South southwest wind will reach speeds of 9 to 14 mph with gusts potentially reaching as high as 22 mph.

Summit county began seeing snow and strong winds after 6 a.m., causing poor driving conditions on the I-70, warranting travelers to delay commuting until the late morning or afternoon once conditions improve. Additionally, there is a snow squall warning in effect until 7:45 a.m. for I-70 near Silverthorne and Frisco.