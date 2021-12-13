Monday in Denver: Demaryius Thomas honored in Broncos win over Lions, DIA offering COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos kneels and takes a moment in front of the #88 tribute logo to the former Bronco Demaryius Thomas. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Monday Denver!

Welcome back to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Hopefully, the weekend was pleasant, restful and rejuvenating for all.

Today, Denver skies will be mostly sunny with abnormally warm and dry temperatures reaching into the mid-50s, homelessness is on the rise in Douglas County, Denver International Airport is offering travelers and employees COVID-19 vaccine boosters and the Denver Broncos honored late former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas in dominating home victory over the Detroit Lions.

Downtown Denver and Capitol Building. (Andrew Coop/Unsplash)

Monday in the Mile High City began partly cloudy and cleared up with sunny conditions around 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts that Denver skies will be sunny for the most part Monday, with mild and abnormally high temperatures expected to reach near 58. Southwest winds will reach speeds of 5 mph and will become calm throughout the day.

Monday evening in Denver will be partly cloudy, with low temperatures dropping to around 33. Southwest wind will blow 5 to 8 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 15 mph.

(Jon Tyson/Unsplash)

Several law enforcement agencies, local governments and nonprofits throughout Douglas County are claiming they are witnessing an uptick in unhoused people in the area, with reports of higher requests for services, new urban encampments and increased panhandling.

The Colorado Sun reports that local leaders are stating that Castle Rock and Lone Tree are two areas in the county seeing these increases the most, however, reports of the activities have come in from across the entire county. A Homeless Initiative was formed by Douglas County this year to investigate how many unhoused people are present, how they became unhoused and create a plan to address it.

Passengers move through a mostly empty security line at the Denver International Airport November 21, 2007 in Denver, Colorado. (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Travelers and airport employees can now receive COVID-19 vaccine boosters starting Monday at Denver International Airport's COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will both be offered at the clinic, with appointments required as walk-ins will not be accepted, according to FOX31 Denver. The six dates and times passengers and employees can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine booster are as follows:

Dec. 13, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 21, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 27, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Albert Okwuegbunam #85 of the Denver Broncos dives for the end zone for a receiving touchdown against the Detroit Lions. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos dominated Sunday at Empower Field, claiming a 38-10 win over the Detroit Lions after honoring former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas who was found deceased last Thursday in his home in Roswell, Ga.

Thomas' No. 88 could be found in every corner of Empower Field Sunday on signs, jerseys and a memorial outside the stadium, with the Broncos final 14-play touchdown drive going 88 yards. ESPN reports that in the fourth quarter, Broncos safety Justin Simmons picked a pass from Lions quarterback Jared Goff and instantly placed the ball in the middle of the painted No. 88 on the Broncos sideline at the 10-yard line.