Friday in Denver: Denver's 232-day snowless streak broken, Demaryius Thomas passes, I-25 South Gap Express Lanes open

(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Top of the morning and happy Friday Denverites!

The weekend is just hours away and the Mile High City is getting a light dusting of snow for the first time this season. Welcome back to another Friday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Today, the I-25 South Gap Express Lanes opened to drivers for testing, Denver Broncos fans are mourning the passing of former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas after he was found dead Thursday night, a snowplow driver shortage is forcing CDOT to redirect drivers to the mountains and Denver's snowless streak has finally been broken.

Traffic drives on the segement of Interstate 25 near the venue for the first presidential debate on October 2, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Drivers commuting on I-25 Friday are now able to utilize the new Express Lanes on the Interstate's South Gap project as it opened for testing as of 8 a.m.

Tolls are being waived at the moment since the project opened lanes ahead of schedule, with one new Express Lane open in each direction between Castle Rock and Monument. Motorists can now use the Express Lanes spanning 14 miles on northbound I-25 and 15 miles on southbound I-25, according to CDOT.

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field as he warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Demaryius Thomas, former Denver Broncos wide receiver had passed away Thursday evening at age 33, according to Roswell, Georgia police.

Police stated that Thomas was discovered deceased in his home Thursday evening, with preliminary reports showing that Thomas may have died from a medical issue. ESPN reports that Thomas's first cousin whom he grew up with like a sibling, LaTonya Bonseigneur, told The Associated Press that his family thinks he passed due to a seizure.

Colorado Department of Transportation maintenance worker Rod Smallfoot cleans the lights on his snow plow before starting his shift. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The Colorado Department of Transportation has redirected plow drivers from the Front Range to work the heavy snow in the mountains due to a shortage of drivers.

A usual change, a large portion of CDOT plow drivers headed into the mountains Thursday evening into Friday morning, according to CBS Denver. This transition leaves fewer plows available in the Denver metro area.

(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash)

Light snow fell in the Mile High City Friday morning mainly during rush hour, breaking Denver's 232-day streak of no measurable snow at last.

The National Weather Service in Boulder reported that three-tenths of an inch of snow was measured at Denver International Airport, breaking the second-longest streak in Denver history.

Temperatures throughout Friday will be crisp, with highs reaching the 30s and later falling into the 20s. The low temperature will be near 10 degrees overnight.