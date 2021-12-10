Denver Weather: Light snow finally breaks Denver's 232-day snowless streak

(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Light snow fell in the Mile High City Friday morning mainly during rush hour, breaking Denver's 232-day streak of no measurable snow.

Three-tenths of an inch of snow was measured at Denver International Airport, breaking the second-longest streak in Denver history.

Temperatures throughout Friday will be crisp, with highs reaching the 30s and later falling into the 20s. The low temperature will be near 10 degrees overnight.

The snow band is sat directly over Metro Denver Friday morning, with areas north and south of the metro not seeing any snow. Areas between Broomfield and Centennial also saw some large snowflakes fall, with snow potentially causing slick travel this morning.

The sun rose over Denver behind a thick layer of storm clouds Friday at 7:11 a.m. and will set Friday at 4:35 p.m. The air quality in Denver Friday as of 7:20 a.m. was 23, similar to yesterday at about the same time, posing little or no health risk.

The National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting snow to drop in the Mile High City mostly before 1 p.m., with cloudy conditions expected from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. after noon, the clouds will gradually clear, reaching a high temperature near 34.

North winds will be breezy, reaching speeds of 10 to 15 mph and later becoming west-northwest winds of 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts are expected to reach speeds as high as 33 mph, with a 60% chance of precipitation.

The possible total amount of daytime snow accumulation is expected to be less than a half-inch. Friday evening will be mostly clear skies, with a chilly low around 15. Northwest winds of 8 to 16 mph will become southwest after midnight, with wind gusts potentially reaching as high as 24 mph.

The highest impacts of snow are expected in the mountains, creating dangerous and difficult travel conditions. A band of light snow and slick areas are possible on the plains.