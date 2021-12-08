Denver Weather: Cloudy Wednesday in the city followed by snowy afternoon in the mountains

The streets of downtown Denver on a foggy cold day. (Owen Lystrup/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver will be mostly cloudy Wednesday, with temperatures reaching just below 60.

The sun rose over Denver Wednesday at 7:09 a.m. and will set later this afternoon at 4:35 p.m. Air quality in the Mile High City Wednesday as of 7:30 a.m. was similar to Tuesday at 32, posing little or no health risk.

The National Weather Service in Boulder reports that the Mile High City will see increasing clouds around 9 a.m., with mostly cloudy conditions expected at 10 a.m. The forecast high for Wednesday is near 57, with south southwest wind will reach speeds of 5 to 8 mph and will become north northeast in the afternoon.

Later this evening, it will be partly cloudy in Denver, with a forecast low around 32 and south southwest winds of 6 to 8 mph.

While Denver is not set to receive any snow until Friday, FOX31's Chris Tomer reports that a minor storm system will reach the mountains Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, with 1-3 inches of snow accumulations expected at ski areas.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for the north central mountains starting late Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon.