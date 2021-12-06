Denver, CO

Monday in Denver: RTD needs backup as Union Station filled with drugs and dangerous activity, Cold Monday weather & more

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Monday Denverites!

Welcome back to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Hopefully, the weekend was pleasant and rejuvenating for all.

Today, weather in Denver will stay cold following last week's high temperatures, a dentist office in Greenwood Village caught on fire, RTD is calling for backup as Union Station's drug and violence issues worsen and a local woman and her business partner are providing homeless with clean clothes, warm showers and hope.

1. Denver Weather: Cold Monday after week of high temperatures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMIim_0dFLCB1500
(Andrew Coop/Unsplash)

The Mile High City will remain crisp and chilly throughout Monday after last week's record-tying and unusually high temperatures reached into the low 70s.

The National Weather Service in Boulder is reporting that the skies in Denver this Monday morning will be partly sunny, with cloudy conditions expected to creep in around 2:00 p.m.

Low clouds were dissipating in the early hours of the morning over Denver and the forecast high will reach nearly 42, with calm wind headed north at nearly 6 mph in the afternoon. The skies over the Mile High City will become mostly cloudy in the later evening, with a forecast low of 26.

2. Dentist’s office catches fire in Greenwood Village

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ig0we_0dFLCB1500
(Max Kukurudziak/Unsplash)

A dentist's office located in Greenwood Village caught on fire early Monday morning.

The dentist's office, called Deer Run Dentistry, began pouring smoke out of the building after sunrise Monday, according to CBS Denver.

South Metro Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the scene and climbed onto the roof of the building in an attempt to extinguish the fire while it burned in the attic. The building is situated on the 8000 block of East Prentice Avenue, located south of Belleview Avenue.

3. Denver’s Union Station is a hotbed for drug activity, and RTD is calling for backup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7YtV_0dFLCB1500
(Sid Saxena/Unsplash)

RTD officials, area business owners and residents of the neighborhood have agreed that Union Station is a disaster as open drug use, sale of drugs and dangerous activity are a norm at the transit hub.

Just last Thursday morning, RTD transit police Sgt. Andrew Cross and officers responded to a call regarding a man threatening to kill people outside the Union Station bus terminal, an occurrence that Cross claims is daily. Less than a decade ago, Union Station underwent over $450 million in upgrades and is now unsafe for those commuting through it and working in the area, according to The Denver Post.

4. Denver7 Everyday Hero gives homeless clean clothes, warm showers, fresh hope

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1siT_0dFLCB1500
(Nick Fewings/Unsplash)

Jennifer Kloeppel is working to provide Denver's homeless with clean clothes, warm showers and hope.

Denver7 reports that Kloeppel is the brains behind mobile trailer Showers For All that offers people experiencing homelessness on the Mile High City's streets showers and clean laundry. Kloeppel and her business partner launched an online campaign and raised a total of $40,000 in just 24 hours to purchase and build their first mobile trailer.

