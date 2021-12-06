Denver Weather: Cold Monday after week of high temperatures

(Jakob Rosen/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) The Mile High City will remain crisp and chilly throughout Monday after last week's record-tying and unusually high temperatures reached into the low 70s.

Denver tied for the third-warmest November on record, with December additionally tying for record high temperatures. Dec. 1 tied for the record high temperature of 73 degrees, with Dec. 2 reaching 72 degrees, which was just 2 degrees short of the record high temperature of 74, according to FOX31.

The National Weather Service in Boulder is reporting that the skies in Denver this Monday morning will be partly sunny, with cloudy conditions expected to creep in around 2:00 p.m.

The sunrise took place at 7:06 a.m. Monday morning, with the sunset expected at 4:35 p.m. While Denver is not expected to get any snowfall in the next 24 hours, there is a chance it will see .2" on Friday.

Low clouds were dissipating in the early hours of the morning over Denver and the forecast high will reach nearly 42, with calm wind headed north at nearly 6 mph in the afternoon. The air quality Monday is similar to Sundays at 37 and poses little or no health risk.

The skies over the Mile High City will become mostly cloudy in the later evening, with a forecast low of 26. Breezy and chill winds in the mountains will reach speeds of up to 20 to 40 mph, with the highest gusts of winds reaching nearly 60 mph.

The mountains will see light snow late this evening into Tuesday morning.