Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Cold Monday after week of high temperatures

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wE9ab_0dFIyUBd00
(Jakob Rosen/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) The Mile High City will remain crisp and chilly throughout Monday after last week's record-tying and unusually high temperatures reached into the low 70s.

Denver tied for the third-warmest November on record, with December additionally tying for record high temperatures. Dec. 1 tied for the record high temperature of 73 degrees, with Dec. 2 reaching 72 degrees, which was just 2 degrees short of the record high temperature of 74, according to FOX31.

The National Weather Service in Boulder is reporting that the skies in Denver this Monday morning will be partly sunny, with cloudy conditions expected to creep in around 2:00 p.m.

The sunrise took place at 7:06 a.m. Monday morning, with the sunset expected at 4:35 p.m. While Denver is not expected to get any snowfall in the next 24 hours, there is a chance it will see .2" on Friday.

Low clouds were dissipating in the early hours of the morning over Denver and the forecast high will reach nearly 42, with calm wind headed north at nearly 6 mph in the afternoon. The air quality Monday is similar to Sundays at 37 and poses little or no health risk.

The skies over the Mile High City will become mostly cloudy in the later evening, with a forecast low of 26. Breezy and chill winds in the mountains will reach speeds of up to 20 to 40 mph, with the highest gusts of winds reaching nearly 60 mph.

The mountains will see light snow late this evening into Tuesday morning.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
DenverDenver WeatherDenver Monday ForecastDenver SnowDenver Forecast

Comments / 10

Published by

Covering everything from COVID-19 and Lifestyle to Mental Health, Outdoors, Politics, Society, Sports, Wildlife and much more in the Mile High City and the greater Centennial State area

Denver, CO
1840 followers

More from Steven Bonifazi

Denver, CO

Friday in Denver: Denver's 232-day snowless streak broken, Demaryius Thomas passes, I-25 South Gap Express Lanes open

(DENVER, Colo.) Top of the morning and happy Friday Denverites!. The weekend is just hours away and the Mile High City is getting a light dusting of snow for the first time this season. Welcome back to another Friday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Light snow finally breaks Denver's 232-day snowless streak

(DENVER, Colo.) Light snow fell in the Mile High City Friday morning mainly during rush hour, breaking Denver's 232-day streak of no measurable snow. Three-tenths of an inch of snow was measured at Denver International Airport, breaking the second-longest streak in Denver history.

Read full story
13 comments
Colorado State

Denver Zoo and Colorado Parks and Wildlife team up to conserve and protect Colorado's boreal toads

A submerged boreal toad at South Fork Lake Creek in August 2017.(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (DENVER, Colo.) Colorado Parks and Wildlife have joined forces with Denver Zoo to create a multi-year program aimed at helping bring the population of endangered Colorado boreal toads back to a healthy level.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Thursday in Denver: CDOT encouraging drivers to buckle up this winter, Coloradans racking up credit card debt and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Good morning and happy Thursday Denverites!. Welcome back to yet another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Today, the temperature in Denver will reach the mid-50s with a slight chance of rain and snow in the later evening, Nuggets center Nikola Jokić scored 11 points in overtime to defeat the Pelicans 120-114 Wednesday night, CDOT is encouraging drivers to buckle up during winter and new data is showing that Coloradans are racking up high amounts of credit card debt.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Arid Thursday with highs reaching mid-50s

(DENVER, Colo.) Weather in the Mile High City will be mostly sunny Thursday, with partly cloudy conditions expected from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then mostly cloudy conditions expected after that.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Hump day in Denver: Cloudy Wednesday, Car crashes into Aurora home, Anti-Semitic flyers found in uptown Denver and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello and happy hump day Denverites!. Welcome back to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Congratulations on making it halfway through the workweek.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Cloudy Wednesday in the city followed by snowy afternoon in the mountains

The streets of downtown Denver on a foggy cold day.(Owen Lystrup/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver will be mostly cloudy Wednesday, with temperatures reaching just below 60. The sun rose over Denver Wednesday at 7:09 a.m. and will set later this afternoon at 4:35 p.m. Air quality in the Mile High City Wednesday as of 7:30 a.m. was similar to Tuesday at 32, posing little or no health risk.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Tuesday in Denver: Sunny and mild weather, Flags ordered at half-staff, Audit reveals state unemployment fraud and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, top of the morning and happy Tuesday Denver!. Welcome back to yet another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Today, the weather in Denver will remain mild, dry and sunny, flags on all public buildings have been ordered to be lowered to half-staff, a new state audit is showing Colorado unemployment system fraud and Denver's department of Housing Stability will have a hefty 2022 budget aimed at finding solutions for illegal homeless encampments spread out throughout the city.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Mild Tuesday with sunny skies to be followed by large storm at end of the week leading to possible snow

(DENVER, Colo.) The Mile High City will be dry and sunny Tuesday, following a much colder Monday. The National Weather Service in Boulder is reporting that Denver will see mostly cloudy skies Tuesday, with sunny conditions expected around 10 a.m., with a high temperature near 53. Northwest winds will reach speeds of 5 to 7 mph and will settle down in the afternoon.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Monday in Denver: RTD needs backup as Union Station filled with drugs and dangerous activity, Cold Monday weather & more

(Francisco Bahena/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Monday Denverites!. Welcome back to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Hopefully, the weekend was pleasant and rejuvenating for all.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Local musician Allison Lorenzen reflects on past relationships and self reconciliation in debut LP Tender

Allison Lorenzen(Photo credits/Kyle Johnson) (DENVER, Colo.) When solo-artist Allison Lorenzen's plans to move to New York to accept a promising job opportunity were rerouted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she had no choice but to move in with her family in Fort Collins.

Read full story
11 comments
Colorado State

Friday in Denver: Nonprofit to support mothers of newborns, Colorado company to help build next space station & more

International Space Station.(Norbert Kowalczyk/Unsplash) Welcome back to yet another Friday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. The weekend is just hours away, and there is much that has taken place since Thursday.

Read full story
10 comments
Colorado State

Thursday in Denver: Coloradans worried about holiday travel plans over omicron variant, Still no snow for Denver & more

Passengers line up curbside to check bags the day before Thanksgiving at the Denver International Airport on November 21, 2007 in Denver.(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings and happy Thursday Denverites!

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Hump day in Denver: December begins with nearly record heat, Broncos Pat Surtain named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after getting an interception in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers.(Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy hump day Denver!

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Tuesday in Denver: City proceeds with plan to ban majority of flavored tobacco products, Foo Fighters Denver show & more

(Rubén Bagüés/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello and happy Tuesday Denverites!. Welcome back to yet another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily-Round Up. The sun is beaming down on the Mile High City this morning, with partly conditions expected around 4:00 p.m. The forecast high for this Tuesday is 61°F with a forecast low of 38°F.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Monday in Denver: Broncos defeat Chargers at home, Denver bars and restaurants choose to require proof of vaccine & more

Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos reacts in the endzone before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.(Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Monday Denver!

Read full story
30 comments
Denver, CO

Friday in Denver: Ambulance now serving as LGBTQ+ youth mobile mental health clinic, Small Business Saturday and more

(Tim Mossholder/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Friday Denverites. Happy belated Thanksgiving to you and yours. Hopefully, there are plenty of leftovers for all to enjoy. Welcome back to yet another Friday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

All Colorado state parks to offer free admission on ‘Fresh Air Friday’

(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (DENVER, Colo.) All of Colorado's 42 state parks will offer free entry on Friday for Fresh Air Friday in an attempt to provide an alternative to Black Friday.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Hump day in Denver: GOP Aurora lawmakers threaten to ignore new mask mandate, Nuggets fear P.J. Dozier tore ACL and more

(Waldemar Brandt/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning, happy hump day and welcome back to yet another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Congratulations on making it halfway through with the second to last week of November and Thanksgiving is just hours away. Hopefully, you find time to surround yourself with loved ones.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy