Thursday in Denver: Coloradans worried about holiday travel plans over omicron variant, Still no snow for Denver & more

Passengers line up curbside to check bags the day before Thanksgiving at the Denver International Airport on November 21, 2007 in Denver.(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings and happy Thursday Denverites!

Once again, welcome back to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. The workweek is almost through, and a lot has happened since the beginning of December.

The sun is beaming over the Mile High City today, with sunny conditions expected to continue all day. The forecast high for this Thursday is particularly warm for the second day of December, being 71°F with a forecast low of 43°F.

Today, Denver Rescue Mission discusses homeless needs ahead of city meeting, it is the second day of December and Denver still has no snow, Gov. Jared Polis to provide an update on COVID-19 and Coloradans are contemplating adjusting holiday travel plans as worries of omicron variant loom.

1. Denver Rescue Mission speaks on needs of homeless ahead of city meeting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JrxZ_0dCLHXMx00
(Jon Tyson/Unsplash)

A public meeting will take place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to talk about Denver's Department of Housing Stability's 2022 action plan geared towards addressing homelessness throughout the city.

The Affordable Housing Fund Ordinance will also be discussed at the meeting in addition to the draft version of the plan. The number of people staying in emergency shelters on a single night has increased by 40% and the number of homeless has doubled for the first time since 2020, according to CBS Denver.

2. It's December and it hasn't snowed in Denver yet. That's never been recorded

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5Xce_0dCLHXMx00
A snow plow clears a road on March 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

A total of 224 consecutive days have passed as of Thursday since a measurable amount of snow has fallen in Denver.

The Mile High City recently broke the 1882 record for the latest first snowfall, a time when the city had never started the month of December with no measurable snow, according to CNN. The lack of snow and long dry spell has implications on the Centennial State's long-time drought situation as water supplies diminish.

3. Colorado governor to give Thursday afternoon COVID-19 update

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BS0Mi_0dCLHXMx00
Colorado Governor Jared Polis (C) visits a mass COVID-19 vaccination event on January 30, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update regarding Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy will join Gov. Polis at the conference which will be held at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion in Denver, according to 9News. President Joe Biden will announce a winter plan aimed at combatting the virus, with details having been released Thursday ahead of the speech.

4. Coloradans wondering whether they should adjust holiday travel plans over omicron variant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzQi6_0dCLHXMx00
Travelers move briskly through the terminal the day before Thanksgiving at the Denver International Airport on November 21, 2007 in Denver.(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Coloradans are debating if they should reroute their holiday plans as the spread and uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant.

9News reports that experts are claiming that it is going to come down to each person's decision and comfortability as more information on the variant comes out in the coming days and weeks. Major airlines and travel agencies have already received calls from travelers who are coming down with a case of COVID-19 anxiety.

