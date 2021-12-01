Denver, CO

Hump day in Denver: December begins with nearly record heat, Broncos Pat Surtain named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21n1VY_0dBG5jKO00
Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after getting an interception in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers.(Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy hump day Denver!

Welcome back to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Congratulations on making it to the twelfth month of 2021.

The skies in Denver began partly cloudy early Wednesday morning and were followed by sunny conditions around 9:00 a.m. The forecast high for this Wednesday is a warm 72°F with a forecast low of 40°F.

Today, sources told ESPN that Denver Nuggets' guards Bones Hyland and Austin Rivers have entered the league's health and safety protocols, December in Denver starts with nearly record heat, the NFL announced that Denver Broncos' rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week and the Mile High City is advancing toward renewable energy for the city with a $26 million solar panel contract.

1. Denver Nuggets' Bones Hyland, Austin Rivers enter NBA's health and safety protocols, sources say

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4jYq_0dBG5jKO00
Nah'Shon Hyland #3 of the Denver Nuggets reacts with Facundo Campazzo #7 during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves.(C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was told by sources Wednesday that Denver Nuggets guards Austin Rivers and Bones Hyland have now entered the league's health and safety protocols.

ESPN reports that both Hyland and Rivers will be away from the rest of the team for at least 10 days and would miss no less than six games if they test positive for COVID-19. This would be a tough loss for the Nuggets considering they are still without guard Jamal Murray due to a knee injury and have recently lost P.J. Dozier to a knee injury and Michael Porter Jr. to a back injury for the rest of the year.

2. Denver weather: where’s winter? Close to record heat to start December

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmTZE_0dBG5jKO00
(James Day/Unsplash)

December in Denver has started warmer than November ended as temperatures are set to reach the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday, with no notable change in the weather pattern until early next week.

This November ended up being the third warmest on record in Denver, having an average temperate of 46.3 degrees, with November 1949 and 1999 being the only warmer Novembers, according to CBS Denver. The official morning temperature on Wednesday was 39 degrees as opposed to Denver normally starting December with morning temperatures in the low 20s.

3. Broncos CB Pat Surtain named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDj2d_0dBG5jKO00
Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter.(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The NFL announced Wednesday that Denver Broncos rookie cornerback Pat Surtain has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after achieving two interceptions and five tackles in the Bronco's 28-13 win against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

Broncos Wire reports that Surtain is the first Broncos rookie to ever record multiple interceptions including a pick-six in one game. Surtain has additionally been nominated for the Rookie of the Week award and may even be a good candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year towards the end of the season.

4. Denver moves toward renewable energy in $26 million solar panel contract

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIxRj_0dBG5jKO00
(Markus Spiske/Unsplash)

Denver City Council is pushing on with a $26 million contract intended to construct more than a dozen solar projects city-wide.

The solar projects will be situated in several of the Mile High City's parks and recreation centers in addition to a high school campus. Denver's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR) has a goal of shifting the city to 100% renewable electricity by 2030, according to FOX31 Denver.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
DenverPat SurtainDenver NuggetsDenver WeatherRenewable energy

Comments / 11

Published by

Covering everything from COVID-19 and Lifestyle to Mental Health, Outdoors, Politics, Society, Sports, Wildlife and much more in the Mile High City and the greater Centennial State area

Denver, CO
1772 followers

More from Steven Bonifazi

Denver, CO

Monday in Denver: RTD needs backup as Union Station filled with drugs and dangerous activity, Cold Monday weather & more

(Francisco Bahena/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Monday Denverites!. Welcome back to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Hopefully, the weekend was pleasant and rejuvenating for all.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Cold Monday after week of high temperatures

(DENVER, Colo.) The Mile High City will remain crisp and chilly throughout Monday after last week's record-tying and unusually high temperatures reached into the low 70s. Denver tied for the third-warmest November on record, with December additionally tying for record high temperatures. Dec. 1 tied for the record high temperature of 73 degrees, with Dec. 2 reaching 72 degrees, which was just 2 degrees short of the record high temperature of 74, according to FOX31.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Local musician Allison Lorenzen reflects on past relationships and self reconciliation in debut LP Tender

Allison Lorenzen(Photo credits/Kyle Johnson) (DENVER, Colo.) When solo-artist Allison Lorenzen's plans to move to New York to accept a promising job opportunity were rerouted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she had no choice but to move in with her family in Fort Collins.

Read full story
11 comments
Colorado State

Friday in Denver: Nonprofit to support mothers of newborns, Colorado company to help build next space station & more

International Space Station.(Norbert Kowalczyk/Unsplash) Welcome back to yet another Friday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. The weekend is just hours away, and there is much that has taken place since Thursday.

Read full story
10 comments
Colorado State

Thursday in Denver: Coloradans worried about holiday travel plans over omicron variant, Still no snow for Denver & more

Passengers line up curbside to check bags the day before Thanksgiving at the Denver International Airport on November 21, 2007 in Denver.(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings and happy Thursday Denverites!

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Tuesday in Denver: City proceeds with plan to ban majority of flavored tobacco products, Foo Fighters Denver show & more

(Rubén Bagüés/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello and happy Tuesday Denverites!. Welcome back to yet another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily-Round Up. The sun is beaming down on the Mile High City this morning, with partly conditions expected around 4:00 p.m. The forecast high for this Tuesday is 61°F with a forecast low of 38°F.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Monday in Denver: Broncos defeat Chargers at home, Denver bars and restaurants choose to require proof of vaccine & more

Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos reacts in the endzone before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.(Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Monday Denver!

Read full story
30 comments
Denver, CO

Friday in Denver: Ambulance now serving as LGBTQ+ youth mobile mental health clinic, Small Business Saturday and more

(Tim Mossholder/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Friday Denverites. Happy belated Thanksgiving to you and yours. Hopefully, there are plenty of leftovers for all to enjoy. Welcome back to yet another Friday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

All Colorado state parks to offer free admission on ‘Fresh Air Friday’

(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (DENVER, Colo.) All of Colorado's 42 state parks will offer free entry on Friday for Fresh Air Friday in an attempt to provide an alternative to Black Friday.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Hump day in Denver: GOP Aurora lawmakers threaten to ignore new mask mandate, Nuggets fear P.J. Dozier tore ACL and more

(Waldemar Brandt/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning, happy hump day and welcome back to yet another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Congratulations on making it halfway through with the second to last week of November and Thanksgiving is just hours away. Hopefully, you find time to surround yourself with loved ones.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Tuesday in Denver: Mask mandates enacted in three metro Denver counties, Denver & Aurora's gun buyback program and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Good morning and welcome back to another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily-Round Up. It's another sunny morning in the Mile High City, with partly cloudy conditions expected from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by mostly cloudy conditions at 1:00 p.m. The forecast high for this Tuesday is 69°F and the forecast low is 33°F.

Read full story
22 comments
Denver, CO

Mile High Monday: Downtown Denver gets new free rideshare service, Westminster food bank to close doors Dec. 18 and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Good morning and happy Monday to you and yours Denverites!. Let's make this week better than the last! Welcome back to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily-Round Up.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Friday in Denver: DIA braces for Thanksgiving travel rush, Denver school board to pay members up to $750 a month & more

Passengers move through a main security checkpoint at the Denver International Airport on November 22, 2010 in Denver, Colorado.(John Moore/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Top of the morning and a happy Friday Denverites.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Thursday in Denver: Aurora agrees to pay Elijah McClain's family $15 million, Red Flag Warnings return and more

People shut down I-225 in both directions as they demand justice for Elijah McClain on June 27, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado.(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Good morning, happy Thursday and welcome back to yet another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Read full story
19 comments
Denver, CO

Wednesday in Denver: Broncos and Denver Rescue Mission to distribute Thanksgiving food, Casa Bonita's new chef and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and welcome back to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. It's a chilly one out there today, with partly cloudy conditions filling the skies from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and sunny conditions expected at 3:00 p.m. The forecast high for Wednesday is 43°F with a forecast low of 26°F.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Tuesday in Denver: Denver on track to break 87-year snow record, City under Red Flag Warning for high fire danger & more

(DENVER, Colo.) Good morning and happy Tuesday Denverites. Welcome to another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Today's skies are partly cloudy, with windy conditions expected to pick up from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and clear conditions expected at 6:00 p.m. The forecast high for Tuesday is 71°F and the forecast low is 42°F.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Mile High City Mondays: Denver's Christkindl holiday market returns, DIA to reopen Pikes Peak lot for holidays and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, welcome and top of the workweek to you and yours Denver. Hopefully, the weekend was pleasant for everyone in the Mile High City, even though the Denver Broncos (5-5) fell 30-13 to the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) on Sunday. The skies over Denver are partly cloudy and will remain so throughout the day, with a forecast high of 74°F and a forecast low of 52°F.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Friday in Denver: Central Park to get more affordable housing, DIA offering refunds over parking problems and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello and welcome back to another Friday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. The weekend is just hours away as the sun shines immensely over the city today, with sunny conditions expected to continue all day. The forecast high for Friday is 57°F with a forecast low of 28°F.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Thursday in Denver: Nuggets defeat Pacers, Some Denver schools close and go remote due to staffing shortages and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Good morning, happy Thursday and welcome back to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Make sure to grab a pair of sunglasses before heading to work today as sunny conditions are expected to continue all day. The forecast high for Thursday is 57°F with a forecast low of 40°F.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy