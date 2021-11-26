Denver, CO

Friday in Denver: Ambulance now serving as LGBTQ+ youth mobile mental health clinic, Small Business Saturday and more

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPIZZ_0d7PhJ8j00
(Tim Mossholder/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Friday Denverites.

Happy belated Thanksgiving to you and yours. Hopefully, there are plenty of leftovers for all to enjoy. Welcome back to yet another Friday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

The skies over the Mile High City started partly cloudy this morning but were followed by sunny conditions around 9:00 a.m. The forecast high for Friday is 67°F with a forecast low of 39°F.

Today, drought across the state has worsened by 10% in just one week, an old repurposed ambulance is now operating as a mobile mental health clinic for the Denver areas LGBTQ+ youth, when and where to shop in Denver on this Small Business Saturday weekend and Colorado is witnessing a drop in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

1. Colorado weather: drought just worsened 10% in one week with no moisture in sight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eceB2_0d7PhJ8j00
(Mike Erskine/Unsplash)

Colorado's lack of snow has resulted in the biggest one-week increase in drought since July 2020, a summer that had the most active wildfires in the state's history.

A total of 78% of the state had moderate drought a week ago, compared to 88% of the state now experiencing at least moderate drought, with that percentage expecting to climb higher next week due to an expected no moisture in the forecast through Dec. 3, CBS Denver reports. Denver is 11.5 inches below normal with snow for the season as of Thursday evening.

2. Old ambulance finds new purpose as mobile mental health clinic for LGBTQ+ youth in the Denver area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOAUF_0d7PhJ8j00
(Jonnica Hill/Unsplash)

There is a new repurposed, retired ambulance cruising the streets of the Denver metro area to serve as a mobile mental health clinic for Denver's LGBTQ+ youth.

The Colorado Sun reports that the ambulance is run by a nonprofit organization focused on LGBTQ+ youth, Joy as Resistance. The nonprofit offers services from partnering with schools and other nonprofits, mentorships programs and group and individual mental health sessions.

The ambulance is now hosting some of those sessions.

3. Where to shop local on Small Business Saturday weekend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ci75Q_0d7PhJ8j00
(Tim Mossholder/Unsplash)

Those looking to shop and give back to the small businesses that continue to make the Mile High City diverse and broad can do so by shopping on Small Business Saturday and keeping money circulating in the community.

Simply stop by locally-owned shops from boutiques, bookstores, toy shops and additional neighborhood retailers and purchase something. Furthermore, there are many holiday markets and shopping celebrations such as the American Field Après Ski Holiday Market at Denver's Milk Market or the Small Business Weekend, Cherry Creek North, with some even starting Friday, according to Westword.

4. Colorado sees drop in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jo3Ga_0d7PhJ8j00
(Olga Kononenko/Unsplash)

Hospitals in the Centennial State are reporting a decline in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

CBS Denver reports that there were a total of 1,527 people hospitalized with COVID as of Thursday, a number that is down 50 from earlier in the week. Health officials have reported that 82-percent of those hospitalized patients are not vaccinated and that vaccinated patients are often older or at higher risk of COVID complications.

DenverSmall Business SaturdayLGBTQColorado droughtCOVID

