Tuesday in Denver: Public property to host safe outdoor space for homeless, Mayor Hancock's city budget approved & more

(DENVER, Colo.) Good morning and happy Tuesday Denverites.

Welcome back to another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

The sun is standing tall and bright over Denver today, with partly cloudy conditions expected around 11:00 a.m. The forecast high for Tuesday is 60°F with the forecast low being 30°F.

Today, a local homeless service announced a piece of city property will host a safe outdoor space for those experiencing homelessness, Denver's plastic and paper bag racks in beaucoup bucks, Denver City Council finally approves Mayor Hancock's $1.49 city budget for 2022 and a cat has tested positive for bubonic plague.

The following are just a few of the most important and local stories in and around the Mile High City for this Tuesday that you should know more about:

1. In a first, public property in Denver will host a safe outdoor space for people experiencing homelessness

Colorado Village Collaborative announced Tuesday that a section of city property in Denver will serve as an outdoor space for the first time and temporarily house people experiencing homelessness.

The newest site will be located at the Denver Human Services East Office with the site at 3815 Steele St. and will open on Dec. 14 operating through Nov. 30, 2022, according to Denverite. The new site will take the place of one site at Park Hill United Methodist Church that opened in June and will close in December.

2. Plastic and paper bag fee cost consumers $575K in its first 3 months

The Mile High City's 10-cent fee for paper and plastic bags has generated over $575,000 between July and September in revenue for the city and grocers.

Axios reports that retailers keep a total of four cents from every bag sold while the city collects the other six cents, with retailers collecting nearly $230,000 and the city has raked in $345,412. City officials have gauged that residents utilize a total of 80 million bags each year and that the fee would result in a "50% reduction" in addition to $4 million in generated revenue.

3. Mayor Hancock’s $1.49 billion city budget for 2022 gets final approval

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock participates in a panel discussion during the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's 'Infrastructure Week' program.(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Denver City Council granted final approval of Mayor Michael Hancock's $1.49 billion city budget for 2022 following months of debates and edits, 9News reports.

Council passed the budget in an 11-1 vote without comment, with Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca voting against the budget and Councilman Chris Herndon not present. The $1,49 budget will be divided among over a dozen departments, with significant allotments including $568 million for public safety, $140 million for transportation and infrastructure and $101 million to be used by the finance department.

4. Cat tests positive for Bubonic Plague in Evergreen

Jefferson County Public Health has confirmed that a cat has tested positive for the bubonic plague following an infection from an encounter with a sick rodent or rat.

The cat is the first and only case of the plague in the county this year, according to Fox31. The plague is caused by bacteria Yersinia pestis and humans and household pets can contract it.

