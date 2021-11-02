Tuesday in Denver: Free entry being offered at Denver museums this Saturday, TSA process changes at DIA and more

Passengers make their way through the line as they approach the security screening area at the Denver International Airport. (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and welcome back to another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

It's another cold and cloudy day in Denver and the city's first snowfall of flurries is beginning to fall. The forecast high today is not much, being 46°F with a forecast low of 36°F.

Today, Denver International Airport's TSA process will soon see changes, a Denver civil rights attorney weighs in on the homeless encampment sweeps controversy, a dozen Denver museums are planning to let visitors in for free Saturday evening and the Centennial State's COVID hospitalizations reach a new record.

Without wasting anytime, here is a closer look at just a few of the most important and local stories in and around Denver for this Tuesday that you should be aware of:

A traveler undergoes a full body scan performed by Transportation Security Administration agents at the Denver International Airport. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Travelers coming from and to Denver International Airport will witness alterations to TSA security lanes beginning on Tuesday.

DIA officials have stated that they have improved passenger flow with the help of TSA after days of very long lines throughout the airport. In addition to improved flow, PreCheck services will be shorted at the south security checkpoint and the airport is encouraging passengers to use the North Security Checkpoint.

A homeless encampment is seen as Amtrak's California Zephyr pulls out of the Denver Union rail station. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Denver civil rights attorney Andy McNulty is claiming that the legal battle regarding how Denver conducts clean-ups near homeless camps will in time come to an end.

McNulty has also stated that annually paying contractors and city workers hundreds of thousands of dollars to clean up homeless areas is a waste of city dollars. He is currently involved in a lawsuit against the city and also worked in a 2016 case in federal court where plaintiffs claimed that the city pushed homeless people around to make room for economic development.

(Karim MANJRA/Unsplash)

Roughly a dozen Mile High City museums are opening offering free entry on Nov. 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. as part of Denver Arts Week's Night at the Museums.

Each museum will provide unique entertainment and activities, with music, dance and storytelling and even a free shuttle to transport museum-goers from one museum to another. Museums participating include Children’s Museum of Denver, Clyfford Still Museum, Denver Art Museum, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Dinosaur Ridge, Forney Museum of Transportation, Four Mile Historic Park, History Colorado Center, Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, Molly Brown House Museum and Wings Over The Rockies Air & Space Museum.

(Olga Kononenko/Unsplash)

Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Public health and Environment issued and amended five new public-health orders on Sunday concerning COVID-19 in Colorado in addition to updated rules for patient transfers and a near-ban on cosmetic surgery.

This comes as the battle with COVID-19 becomes tougher. The total number of patients hospitalized for the virus reached 1,326 on Monday, marking the most it has been since 1,336 on Dec. 23 of last year.