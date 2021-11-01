Monday in the Mile High City: Von Miller traded to the Rams, Judge rules part of Denver Ballot Issue invalid and more

Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos points to the crowd as he walks off the field after a 17-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello and welcome to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Congratulations on making it through October and welcome to the first week of November.

The skies over Denver are cloudy, with drizzle and sleet falling until around 1:00 p.m. The forecast high for Monday is 47°F with a forecast low of 36°F.

Today, the Denver Broncos traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, a Denver judge ruled that a part of a Denver Ballot Issue is unlawful, Denver Recreation Centers are offering discounts on membership fees throughout November and Denver Art Museum's new renovation is focusing on indigenous voices.

Let's take a deeper dive into some of the most local and key stories in and around Denver that you should know more about:

Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos takes the field with teammates before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos have traded linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Broncos will receive two 2022 picks in return for the trade which will both be the second day of the draft, being second or third-round picks. The Broncos drafted Miller in 2011 and racked up a total of 110 sacks since then.

He sat out in Sunday's game against the Washington Football team due to an ankle injury.

(Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash)

A Denver judge ruled on Sunday that part of Denver Ballot Issue 303 on the ballot in Tuesday's election is illegal.

The initiative deals with the administration of Denver's city camping ban and is aimed at developing safe outdoor spaces. The judge ruled against a section of the initiative that would have made the city enforce the camping ban after 72 hours of a citizen complaint.

A federal court currently requires Denver to give seven days notice prior to enforcing the camping ban and removing an illegal encampment.

(Samuel Girven/Unsplash)

Denver Recreation Centers are currently offering a deal through November for each and everyone of its membership levels.

Individual memberships at Denver Recreation Centers are 45% off through the month, with the memberships including recreation centers, drop-in fitness and aqua-fitness classes and outdoor pools throughout the summer. The Mile High City's 30 regional, local and neighborhood recreation centers are open seven days a week.

Lights and mirrors from a walk-through exhibit at the Denver Art Museum. (Clay Banks/Unsplash)

Denver Art Museum's new $150 million renovation features a newly added rooftop space, a conservation center and an extra elevator shaft for large crowds visiting the state capital.

Jesse Sarles reports for CBS4 that staff has worked for the last four years to reimagine the museum's galleries and educational spaces. All the galleries have been intentionally filled by curators with art from modern and contemporary artists.