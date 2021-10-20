Denver, CO

Wednesday in Denver: Nuggets face Suns in season opener, Product scarceness hits Denver grocery stores once again & more

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0coayz_0cXFbkMk00
(Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello again and happy Wednesday to you and yours.

The workweek is nearly half over and the sun is shining brightly over Denver. Welcome to another edition of the Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Sunny conditions are expected all day despite the wind making it feel colder than it is outside, with a forecast high of 63°F and a low of 32°F. At last, let's discuss just a couple of the most local and important happenings in the Mile High City for this Wednesday.

Today, the Cleveland Browns (3-3) announced quarterback Baker Mayfield will sit out in Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos (3-3), Denver grocery stores and stores across the nation are experiencing strange shortages in products once again, Colorado ranks 7th worst in an increase of COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks and Denver Nugget's point guard Monte Morris will start Wednesday evening in place of Jamal Murray in the Nuggets' season opener against the Phoenix Suns.

1. With Baker Mayfield injured, Broncos defense will face Browns QB Case Keenum on Thursday in Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hR4XC_0cXFbkMk00
Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos lines up on defense against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL preseason game.(Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos defense will face the Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum Thursday evening as their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield will sit out due to a left shoulder injury.

The switch in quarterbacks was announced Wednesday by Cleveland. Keenum has had 62 NFL starts, including with the Denver Broncos and more recently Washington in 2019.

2. Weird, random shortages at metro Denver grocery stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1dNr_0cXFbkMk00
Grocery stores initially experienced major hoarding of some supplies in March of 2020 due to the Coronavirus.(Mick Haupt/Unsplash)

Grocery scarceness is being reported across Colorado once again.

Shortages of toilet paper and cleaning products mixed with soaring demand during the initial rise of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020 resulted in panic and purchasing hysteria at metro Denver grocery stores as well as across the nation. Today, the shortages are more random, strange and not as widespread as they were a year and a half ago, with retailers nationwide having trouble restocking items due to issues with the international supply chain in addition to shortages of truckers, railroad workers and dock employees along the country's coastlines.

3. Colorado ranking worse in COVID cases as dozens of other states decline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06B8mr_0cXFbkMk00
(Kait Herzog/Unsplash)

The Centennial State continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases while the majority of the country is witnessing a drop in cases.

A total of 37 states are currently declining in COVID cases, according to The New York Times tabulation of COVID cases. Colorado is currently ranked the 7th worst in the increase in cases over the last two weeks, with the number of patients at UCHealth's 12 statewide hospitals reaching 305, the highest it has been since December of 2020.

4. Nuggets’ Monte Morris embraces starting role in Jamal Murray’s absence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLWbY_0cXFbkMk00
Monte Morris #1 of the Denver Nuggets poses for a portrait during Media Day at Ball Arena on September 27, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Denver Nugget's point guard Monte Morris will be the starting point guard Wednesday evening in the Nuggets' season opener against the Phoenix Suns.

Morris, a fifth-year NBA pro, will be filling in for Jamal Murray who is still recovering from a torn left ACL that occurred during the 2020-21 season. While many Nuggets players decided to spend their short summers in their hometowns, Morris stayed in Denver, earning the name "Mr. Denver" from his coach, Michael Malone.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering everything from COVID-19 and Lifestyle to Mental Health, Outdoors, Politics, Society, Sports, Wildlife and much more in the Mile High City and the greater Centennial State area

Denver, CO
1593 followers

More from Steven Bonifazi

Colorado State

Polis-Primavera administration launches new mental health program offering Colorado youth three free counseling sessions

The I Matter Program launched Wednesday and is aimed at reducing the Centennial State's mental health crisis among the state's youth.( Külli Kittus/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) The Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health and partners launched the I Matter program Wednesday to provide Coloradans ages 18 and younger or 21 and younger three free counseling sessions to address the state's mental health crisis among youth.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Wednesday in Denver: Unvaccinated teacher sues district after being put on unpaid leave, State gas prices soar and more

(Yassine Khalfalli/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings and salutations Denverites. Welcome to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. The sun is shining brightly over Denver today and is expected to continue all day. The forecast high is a lot lower than it has been in recent days at 59°F with a low of 37°F.

Read full story
6 comments
Jefferson County, CO

Warning issued to keep dogs away from wildlife after two incidents in Jefferson County where dogs fatally wounded deer

Two incidents involving deer being killed by dogs have taken place in the last few weeks.(Eric Ward/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning dog owners that dogs chasing wildlife is illegal and could result in citations following two different incidents in Jefferson County where dogs fatally killed deer.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Tuesday in the 303: 11 African lions at Denver Zoo test positive for COVID-19, Nuggets take first loss of season & more

(Dušan veverkolog/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Good morning, happy Tuesday and welcome to another edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Today's skies are scattered with clouds that will increase from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with rain showers expected from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The forecast high is 71°F with a low of 42°F.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Colorado-based domestic violence shelter houses survivors — and their pets

A group of puppies sleep soundly in the yard area at the PeaceWorks shelter.(Photo courtesy of PeaceWorks) (DENVER, Colo.) Located west of the Mile High City, PeaceWorks, a non-profit immediate emergency shelter, houses survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, sex trafficking, teen dating violence and stalking in addition to their pets.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Mile High City Mondays: Denver might host 2026 World Cup, Lunch options limited at Cherry Creek School District and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Top of the morning and workweek to you Denverites. Welcome to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Hopefully, the weekend treated everyone right. Gray clouds are scattered throughout the sky this morning and are expected to continue all day. The temperature will rise quite a bit and then decline steeply, with a forecast high of 77°F and the low is 40°F.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Friday in Denver: Broncos fall to the Browns, DIA issues continue, Huge apartment-hotel project breaks ground and more

Inside linebacker Justin Strnad #40 of the Denver Broncos tackles running back D'Ernest Johnson #30 of the Cleveland Browns.(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Top of the morning and happy Friday Denverites.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Thursday in Denver: Animal shelters at full capacity, Fundraiser to re-envision LoDo's historic Chinatown and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings and welcome to another edition of the Thursday Denver Daily Round-Up. Today began chilly and overcast, with cloudy conditions expected to take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., clearing up with some sunshine at 5:00 p.m. The forecast high is 68°F and the low is 37°F.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado to get 43rd state park through first-of-its-kind partnership with U.S. Forest Service

Sweetwater Lake, Colorado's newest state park.(Photo courtesy of the Office of Gov. Polis) (GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo.) Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday a partnership between Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the U.S. Forest Service (White River National Forest) and Eagle Valley Land Trust (EVLT) that will create the Centennial State's 43rd State Park in the Sweetwater Lake area.

Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Nashville's rising indie rock band Future Crib comes to terms with themselves on new album 'Full Time Smile'

Future Crib highlights life transitions in their most recent album, Full Time Smile.(Photo courtesy of Future Crib) For indie-rock quintet Future Crib, growing up in Nashville was a great opportunity to dig into a wide variety of styles of music.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Tuesday in Denver: Homeless encampment sweeps to be examined by Denver auditor, DU to require flu vaccines and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Good morning and happy Tuesday Denverites. Welcome back to another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Hopefully, you enjoyed Monday's warmer afternoon weather and sunshine. Today will be cloudy for the most part with rainy conditions expected from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., with the forecast high being 59°F and the low being 39°F.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Living gluten-free in America: enchiladas, dinner rolls and more -gluten-free recipes to try

Gluten, a protein, is found in wheat products such as bread. It traps gas bubbles during fermentation to help the dough rise.(Bermix Studio/Unsplash) Gluten, a class of seed storage proteins found in wheat is utilized like an adhesive that aids food such as bread and other products in keeping their shape.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Monday in the Mile High City: Civic Center Park still closed, Homeless camp outside Denver City Hall proposed and more

The Civic Center Park is nestled between City Hall and the Colorado State Capitol on August 20, 2008 in Denver, Colorado.(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Top of the morning and workweek to you Denver. Welcome to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Friday in the Mile High City: Zoo tigers test positive for COVID-19, 209k passengers expected at DIA this weekend & more

(DENVER, Colo.) Good afternoon and a happy Friday to you Denverites. Congratulations on making it through yet another work week. Welcome to the Friday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

As winter approaches, Denver metro area sees rise in bear activity

A bear up a tree near C470 and South Platte Canyon Road on Sept. 29.(Photo courtesy of Jason Clay/Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (DENVER, Colo.) The Denver metro area is witnessing a spike in bear activity over the past month and a half.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Thursday in Denver: Teacher sues after being banned over rumor she has COVID, DIA and CDOT driver shortages and more

A view of the intersection of 20th Street and Blake Street with the Denver skyline in the background from the Coors Field.(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Good day, good morning and a happy Thursday to you and yours Denver.

Read full story
1 comments

Don't toss the guts! Delicious ways to use all the pumpkin

With October midway through and Halloween nearing, pumpkins across the country will be carved and made into front-door decorations. Alternatively, pumpkins can also be utilized to produce an abundance of fresh and savory spreads. Whether you roast the seeds or make a puree, here are five recipes that can be made using pumpkins:

Read full story
Denver, CO

Wednesday in Denver: Denver Art Museum's million-dollar makeover, Trump allies ask city judge to dismiss lawsuit & more

(DENVER, Colo.) Good morning and a happy Wednesday to you and yours Denver. Welcome to the Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Let's hop right into some of the top local stories taking place this Wednesday in Denver.

Read full story

From sugar skulls to cactus tamales, delicious recipes to celebrate Día de Muertos

Decorative skulls (calaveras) are one of the main symbols of Day of the Dead.(Nick Fewings/Unsplash) Also known as Día de Muertos, Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday that takes place every year on Nov. 1 and 2 and is a way of remembering and celebrating the life of the departed.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy