Wednesday in Denver: Nuggets face Suns in season opener, Product scarceness hits Denver grocery stores once again & more

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello again and happy Wednesday to you and yours.

The workweek is nearly half over and the sun is shining brightly over Denver. Welcome to another edition of the Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

Sunny conditions are expected all day despite the wind making it feel colder than it is outside, with a forecast high of 63°F and a low of 32°F. At last, let's discuss just a couple of the most local and important happenings in the Mile High City for this Wednesday.

Today, the Cleveland Browns (3-3) announced quarterback Baker Mayfield will sit out in Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos (3-3), Denver grocery stores and stores across the nation are experiencing strange shortages in products once again, Colorado ranks 7th worst in an increase of COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks and Denver Nugget's point guard Monte Morris will start Wednesday evening in place of Jamal Murray in the Nuggets' season opener against the Phoenix Suns.

The Denver Broncos defense will face the Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum Thursday evening as their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield will sit out due to a left shoulder injury.

The switch in quarterbacks was announced Wednesday by Cleveland. Keenum has had 62 NFL starts, including with the Denver Broncos and more recently Washington in 2019.

Grocery scarceness is being reported across Colorado once again.

Shortages of toilet paper and cleaning products mixed with soaring demand during the initial rise of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020 resulted in panic and purchasing hysteria at metro Denver grocery stores as well as across the nation. Today, the shortages are more random, strange and not as widespread as they were a year and a half ago, with retailers nationwide having trouble restocking items due to issues with the international supply chain in addition to shortages of truckers, railroad workers and dock employees along the country's coastlines.

The Centennial State continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases while the majority of the country is witnessing a drop in cases.

A total of 37 states are currently declining in COVID cases, according to The New York Times tabulation of COVID cases. Colorado is currently ranked the 7th worst in the increase in cases over the last two weeks, with the number of patients at UCHealth's 12 statewide hospitals reaching 305, the highest it has been since December of 2020.

Denver Nugget's point guard Monte Morris will be the starting point guard Wednesday evening in the Nuggets' season opener against the Phoenix Suns.

Morris, a fifth-year NBA pro, will be filling in for Jamal Murray who is still recovering from a torn left ACL that occurred during the 2020-21 season. While many Nuggets players decided to spend their short summers in their hometowns, Morris stayed in Denver, earning the name "Mr. Denver" from his coach, Michael Malone.