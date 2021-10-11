Wildlife officers remove tire after being around a bull elk's neck for more than two years

Trail camera picture from July 12, 2020 near Conifer, Colo. (Photo courtesy of Dan Jaynes)

By Steven Bonifazi

(PINE, Colo.) Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers freed a bull elk Saturday evening after having a tire around its neck for at least two years.

Wildlife officers Dawson Swanson and Scott Murdoch tranquilized the elk and were forced to cut the antlers off to remove the tire around 8:00 p.m. Saturday south of Pine Junction, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The bull was aged by wildlife officers as a four-and-a-half-year-old, weighing more than 600 pounds.

This was the fourth instance wildlife officers made in the last week to tranquilize the bull. However, Swanson learned about the elk being seen in the area earlier in the day while in a neighborhood looking for the elk.

He located it in a group of elk and got it to a location where he was able to successfully tranquilize it. Murdoch showed up on the scene to help with the removal operation.

“Tranquilizer equipment is a relatively short-range tool and given the number of other elk moving together along with other environmental factors, you really need to have things go in your favor to have a shot or opportunity pan out,” Swanson said. “I was able to get within range a few times that evening, however, other elk or branches blocked any opportunities. It was not until shortly before dark that everything came together and I was able to hit the bull with the dart."

Wildlife officer Dawson Swanson attempting to cut the tire off. (Photo courtesy of Pat Hemstreet)

Swanson and Murdoch evaluated that the bull elk lost nearly 35 pounds after the tire, his antlers and debris inside of the tire, such as wet pine needles and dirt was removed. The Bull elk spent the last few years between Park and Jefferson Counties, disappearing for long periods.

“In the winter we weren’t getting any reports of him,” Murdoch said. “In the springtime, we would get an occasional report or see him in a little bachelor herd. The rut definitely made him more visible. There was a bigger bull in the group he was with on Saturday, but he is getting to be a decent size bull.”

The elk was initially sighted by wildlife officer Jared Lamb in July of 2019 and then spotted again twice in 2020 on a trail camera near Conifer. The elk would have got the tire stuck around its antlers when it was young before it had antlers, or during the winter when it shed its antlers.

Wildlife officers Scott Murdoch (left) and Dawson Swanson (right) hold up the tire that was on this bull elk for over two years. (Photo courtesy of Pat Hemstreet)

“I am just grateful to be able to work in a community that values out state’s wildlife resource,” said Swanson in a press release. “I was able to quickly respond to a report from a local resident regarding a recent sighting of this bull elk in their neighborhood. I was able to locate the bull in question along with a herd of about 40 other elk.”

For more information regarding reporting wildlife being entangled in something or having debris around it, call 303-291-7227.

