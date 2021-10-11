Monday in Denver: Statewide child care shortage, More flights canceled at DIA, Santa Fe art district under threat & more

(Juliane Liebermann/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.)

the Denver Broncos falling 19-27 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Let's get into just a few of the most local, top happenings taking place this Monday in the Mile High City.

Today, Southwest Airlines cancels and delays more flights, Colorado home prices are setting records, parents across the state are struggling to find child care and speedy development is threatening the history and culture of Denver's Art District on Santa Fe Drive.

(Owen Lystrup/Unsplash)

Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of more flights Monday morning nationwide, including a handful at Denver International Airport.

A total of 367 flights were canceled, with an additional 626 flights being delayed countrywide by 9 a.m. Monday. There were 43 cancellations and 67 delayed flights at DIA as well. This comes after Southwest canceled 1,124 flights and delayed 1,206 more flights across the nation Sunday.

(Tierra Mallorca/Unsplash)

The Centennial State is breaking records regarding how many areas are witnessing double-digit gains in the value of homes.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced a decrease in U.S. home price appreciation, leading to a surge in home prices higher than those seen during the height of the housing bubble. Colorado is just one of eight states that are seeing half or more of the ZIP codes measuring double-digit gains in the timespan of 12 months through July on the Zillow Home Value Index, according to Montana-based research firm Headwaters Economics.

(Alexander Dummer/Unsplash)

Families in Colorado and across the nation are attempting to deal with child care shortages that are being worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to a tight labor market that is making it difficult to hire child care workers.

Single parents such as Davine Licon have been on child care waitlists for months, as the child care center across the street from her home in the metro area only has one spot for her preschool son and not for her baby son Azarius. For other parents, the lack of care for infants and toddlers can result in rejecting job offers, lessening work hours and losing income.

(Marcel/Unsplash)

Denver's Art District on Santa Fe Drive could fade away as rapid development is causing rents and property taxes to be raised, forcing people out and threatening the neighborhood's art, commerce and historic preservation.

Numerous business owners and residents in the neighborhood concur that there is a need for additional housing, restaurants, bars and shops, however many are worried if it is possible to build without losing the district's character. The shift is now being seen as a cautionary symbol for the artistic and Chicano communities that have referred to the area as home for decades.

