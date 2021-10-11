From New England clam chowder to Texas black bean soup, soups you need to try inspired by different U.S. regions

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZKM9_0cLhxhe700
Map of U.S. with different soups.(NewsBreak/Canva)

By Steven Bonifazi

With the fall season underway, enjoying a warm bowl of soup can be a great way to pass the time and remain warm in the coming chilly days.

The following are just a few of the country's regions' must-try soups:

The West

Whether it be California's popular beaches or Arizona's prickly cacti, the West is full of states that are known for certain specialties such as Californian Avocados or Arizona chimichangas.

Avocado Soup with Chile Oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xwgc8_0cLhxhe700
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash)

This fresh and creamy soup comes from New York Times Cooking and ingeniously infuses onion, garlic and cumin to produce a flavorful base that goes hand in hand with the acidity derived from lime juice. The Chile de Árbol oil and pepitas help add a touch of spice and nuttiness to this simple soup.

The soup's recipe calls for items including two cups of unsweetened almond milk, four coarsely chopped garlic cloves, 1/4 cup of fresh lime juice and many more ingredients. Start by making the soup in a medium pot, adding oil and medium-low heat and stirring onion and salt, later adding garlic and cumin to cook with the vegetable broth.

After allowing the mixture to simmer and cook, add the almond milk and turn off the heat. Once the soup is finished, making the chili oil involves heating a small saucepan and then adding oil and chilies and stirring until they release fragrances and become dark in color.

The Southwest

From vast deserts to rugged mountains and the Grand Canyon, the Southwest region is an extremely unique and culture-filled area. With hotter temperatures for the majority of the year, it is safe to say the Southwest likes it spicy.

Texas Black Bean Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQ65C_0cLhxhe700
(Adam Thomas/Unsplash)

Although the official state dish of Texas has been chili since 1977, chili is considered more of a stew. Nevertheless, this hearty and meatless Texas Black Bean Soup is sure to leave your tastebuds satisfied and your inner cowboy hollering.

Also known as six can soup, the recipe calls for two cans of rinsed and drained black beans, one can of diced tomatoes or diced tomatoes with mild green chiles, four thinly sliced green onions and a multitude of additional ingredients.

Begin and finish by combining all the required ingredients into a 3-qt. slow cooker and cook covered on high for four to six hours. That's it!

The Midwest

Known as "America's Heartland", the Midwest is full of big cities like Indianapolis and small towns like Fish Creek, Wisconsin With hot summers and long harsh winters, there is no shortage of variety in the Midwest.

Wild Rice and Turkey Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zz22F_0cLhxhe700
Beautiful shot of the Minneapolis skyline reflecting off the Mississippi River.(Eastman Childs/Unsplash)

The official state grain of Minnesota, wild rice is the seed of an aquatic grass that lets out a lightly colored inside when cooked. Since it grows in shallow lakes, there is no shortage of wild rice in a state like Minnesota that has ten thousand plus lakes.

The total time it takes for the recipe is a quick 45 minutes, with a 25 minute prep time and a 20 minute cook time, serving six people. It requires ingredients such as four ounces of shiitake mushrooms, 1/4 teaspoon of ground black pepper, two cups of chopped smoked turkey and many more delectable items.

Start by preparing the rice mix and melting butter over medium heat in a large saucepan, adding mushrooms and celery. Cook for five minutes while occasionally stirring.

Next, add chicken broth and bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, simmer and cover for five minutes and stir in cooked rice, turkey and whipping cream.

The Northeast

Home to a great number of historic landmarks and museums including Central Park in New York City and the Harvard Museum of Natural History in Cambridge, the Northeast is a cluster of rich states with tons of gorgeous landscapes and so much more.

New England Clam Chowder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvDRG_0cLhxhe700
Portland Headlight at Dusk.(Mercedes Mehling/Unsplash)

One of the well-known regions in the Northeast, New England, consists of six states including Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. Furthermore, it is home to one of the most popular soups, clam chowder.

While fresh clams can be very enjoyable, this recipe substitutes canned clams which are much easier to utilize. It also can be served as eight first-course or four main-course servings.

Required ingredients include one pound of peeled and cut russet potatoes, one bay leaf, one teaspoon of hot pepper sauce, two cups of chopped onion and much more. A very easy recipe, it calls for boiling bottled clam juice and potatoes in a large saucepan over high heat, later reducing the heat to medium-low and covering and simmering for ten minutes.

After removing from the heat, melt butter in a large pot over medium heat and add bacon for eight minutes. Next, add onions, celery, garlic and bay leaf and sauté for roughly six minutes. After stirring in flour and whisking in clam juice, add the potato mixture, clams, half and half and hot pepper sauce and simmer the chowder for five minutes so that the flavors blend.

The Southeast

With beautiful sandy beaches such as Hilton Head, S.C. and plentiful natural resources from rice and cotton to tobacco and oil, the Southeast is full of wonders.

Conch Chowder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHUbK_0cLhxhe700
(Denys Kostyuchenko/Unsplash)

Another chowder, the conch chowder is bursting with flavors and is a great dish for any occasion as a side dish with dinner or a main course with seafood. The recipe suggests adding cayenne pepper, diced jalapeños, diced habanero or scotch bonnet peppers for a spicier conch chowder.

This Florida Keys soup recipe calls for four large diced tomatoes, two cloves of fresh minced garlic, two cups of cold water, three slices of crisp bacon and many more ingredients. As mentioned above, if you are looking to add some extra heat and spice, include 1/4 teaspoon of crushed red chili flakes or cayenne pepper to taste in addition to seeded and diced jalapeño or habanero peppers.

Jump right into this recipe by cooking bacon over medium heat for five minutes in a large pot or stockpot. Next, utilizing the bacon grease, place allspice, bay leaves and thyme in a tied-up cheesecloth. Cook the onions, celery, carrots, potatoes, parsley and bell peppers over medium-high heat for four to five minutes.

Add the hot pepper and garlic to cook for a minute and then pour the diced tomatoes in and stir while they cook for two minutes. Add the clam juice, water and bring the potatoes to a boil. Place the cheesecloth with spices in, reducing the heat and simmering for 25 to 30 minutes.

Finally, combine the conch with the other ingredients and cook for another 20 to 25 minutes until the meat is tender. Remove the pot from the heat, throw the cheesecloth away and add the lime juice and parsley, stirring to combine.

