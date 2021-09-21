Denver Daily Round Up: What to know this Tuesday

(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) Good afternoon Denver, and happy Tuesday to you and yours. Only four more days until the weekend is here.

As you could have guessed, a lot has happened in Denver this morning.

Today, Denver public safety officials are lacking in proof of COVID-19 vaccines, the odds a Colorado resident will run into someone contagious with the COVID-19 virus is higher than it was at the beginning of this year, Denver students walked out of classes yesterday morning to protest Tay Anderson's actions and a trial to address the future ownership of the Denver Broncos will begin Wednesday.

The following are four of the most important Denver stories this Tuesday that you should be aware of:

(Daniel Schuldig/Unsplash)

Denver's public safety officials, including sheriff's deputies and police, are continuing to disregard COVID-19 vaccine mandates. New city data is showing that the percentage of Denver Sheriff Department deputies and police officers who are showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination are far lower than employees in additional agencies.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has made it mandatory for all city employees who do not have medical or religious exemptions to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or get regular COVID tests by Sept. 30. Municipal workers could face suspension or termination if this mandate is not met.

(Chris Barbalis/Unsplash)

With Colorado undergoing its fifth wave of COVID-19, the odds that a Coloradan will come into contact with someone contagious with the virus in a large group are currently higher than they have been since the beginning of this year.

A new report from the Colorado School of Public Health's COVID-19 modeling team is showing that approximately one in every 99 people is estimated to be contagious with the virus as of last Wednesday. Roughly one in every 40 people was contagious during the fall surge of last year.

(Malu Laker/Unsplash)

Over 1,000 students from East High School and North High School left classes and began a walkout early Monday morning to protest Tay Anderson‘s current position on the Denver School Board.

Anderson was censured by the board last week after it was revealed through an investigation that he had acted inappropriately, however allegations of sexual assault were not found. The students were escorted through the Mile High City by police to the Denver Public School headquarters located in downtown Denver.

(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos will go to court Wednesday to address the future of the team's ownership. The trial will start at 8:30 a.m. in the Second District Court in Denver and will address a Right of First Refusal claim from 2020 which was brought by ROFR Holdings, claiming it still had a right to match any potential buyer of the team.

Former Broncos owner Edward Kasier, Jr. created ROFR Holdings and sold his partnership stake in the team to Pat Bowlen in 1984, later dying in 2012.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.