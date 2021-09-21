Denver, CO

Denver Daily Round Up: What to know this Tuesday

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L2VLg_0c3VddQ400
(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) Good afternoon Denver, and happy Tuesday to you and yours. Only four more days until the weekend is here.

As you could have guessed, a lot has happened in Denver this morning.

Today, Denver public safety officials are lacking in proof of COVID-19 vaccines, the odds a Colorado resident will run into someone contagious with the COVID-19 virus is higher than it was at the beginning of this year, Denver students walked out of classes yesterday morning to protest Tay Anderson's actions and a trial to address the future ownership of the Denver Broncos will begin Wednesday.

The following are four of the most important Denver stories this Tuesday that you should be aware of:

1. Sheriff’s deputies and police lag in vaccine proof

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wuf33_0c3VddQ400
(Daniel Schuldig/Unsplash)

Denver's public safety officials, including sheriff's deputies and police, are continuing to disregard COVID-19 vaccine mandates. New city data is showing that the percentage of Denver Sheriff Department deputies and police officers who are showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination are far lower than employees in additional agencies. 

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has made it mandatory for all city employees who do not have medical or religious exemptions to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or get regular COVID tests by Sept. 30. Municipal workers could face suspension or termination if this mandate is not met.

2. Odds you’ll run into someone contagious with COVID in Colorado are at their highest point this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EiBVo_0c3VddQ400
(Chris Barbalis/Unsplash)

With Colorado undergoing its fifth wave of COVID-19, the odds that a Coloradan will come into contact with someone contagious with the virus in a large group are currently higher than they have been since the beginning of this year.

new report from the Colorado School of Public Health's COVID-19 modeling team is showing that approximately one in every 99 people is estimated to be contagious with the virus as of last Wednesday. Roughly one in every 40 people was contagious during the fall surge of last year.

3. Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest Denver School Board’s Actions With Tay Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fW5yK_0c3VddQ400
(Malu Laker/Unsplash)

Over 1,000 students from East High School and North High School left classes and began a walkout early Monday morning to protest Tay Anderson‘s current position on the Denver School Board.

Anderson was censured by the board last week after it was revealed through an investigation that he had acted inappropriately, however allegations of sexual assault were not found. The students were escorted through the Mile High City by police to the Denver Public School headquarters located in downtown Denver.

4. Broncos ownership trial begins Wednesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwKym_0c3VddQ400
(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos will go to court Wednesday to address the future of the team's ownership. The trial will start at 8:30 a.m. in the Second District Court in Denver and will address a Right of First Refusal claim from 2020 which was brought by ROFR Holdings, claiming it still had a right to match any potential buyer of the team.

Former Broncos owner Edward Kasier, Jr. created ROFR Holdings and sold his partnership stake in the team to Pat Bowlen in 1984, later dying in 2012.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering everything from COVID-19 and Lifestyle to Politics, Outdoors, Sports and much more in the Centennial State.

Denver, CO
1309 followers

More from Steven Bonifazi

Cocktail concoctions for fall

Fall Cocktail Pumpkin Martini.(Rinck Content Studio/Unsplash) With the fall season in full swing, it can be very challenging deciding what type of alcoholic beverage to serve at your harvest parties or even by yourself after a long day.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Daily Round-Up: City's $1.5M plan to revive the restaurant industry, A food hall is coming to Arvada, and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Wednesday Denver. We are halfway through the workweek and the weather is cool and wet. Today, the City has a $1.5 million plan to draw workers to the restaurant industry, Denver's Morrison Road is changing through its art and social ties, a former pizza chain franchisee is building a food hall in Denver's suburb and a Denver judge dismissed a lawsuit from police officers looking to overturn the City's vaccine mandate.

Read full story

Pumpkin pie recipes for your fall dessert cravings

(Element5 Digital/Unsplash) A delectable desired dessert and a representation of fall harvest, pumpkin pie is a true American dish. Although often tricky to make, what better way to celebrate the new season than delving through some of the best recipes for the savory sweet course. The following are three pumpkin pie recipes you should give a shot this fall:

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Daily Round-Up: Vaccinations high among Denver County teens, Contracts approved for DIA's 7th runway, and more

Covid-19 Vaccine Bottle Mockup (does not depict actual vaccine).(Daniel Schludi/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Tuesday Denverites. We are one day closer to the weekend and a lot is going on already.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Looking for love during a global pandemic, advice from professional matchmakers

Putting yourself out there romantically can be frightening to many singles, especially with many concerns in the air regarding COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive virtual impact on many sectors of life. Whether it be education, with outbreaks forcing closures and remote learning to a large section of the workforce switching to working from home all or a majority of the time.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Daily Round-Up: State's COVID testing under fire, 8th Ave. bridge being replaced, Denver's polluted air, and more

A laboratory worker takes a swab test.(Mufid Majnun/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Good afternoon Denver and top of the week to you and yours. The first day of the workweek is among us and a lot has happened already.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Daily Round-Up: Human composting coming to Denver, Denver's sidewalk issue, Fall events this weekend, and more

(Autumn Mott Rodeheaver/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good afternoon and happy Friday Denver. We made it, and the weekend is hours away. Many happenings have taken place this Friday in the Mile High City.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Daily Round-Up: City library to acquire dozens of Black Panther party newspapers, Fall elections coming, and more

(Element5 Digital/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Salutations, good afternoon and happy Thursday Denver. The weekend is almost upon us. Plenty of stories are making their way to your feeds.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Daily Round-Up: Public safety largely favored in proposed budget, Camping ban enforcement team to begin and more

(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Another good afternoon Denverites, and happy Wednesday. Today is the first day of Fall. Once more, the streets of Denver are buzzing and a lot has happened since you woke up.

Read full story
1 comments
Littleton, CO

Local nonprofit's mini-golf tournament looks to raise 100k for suicide prevention

(LITTLETON, Colo.) Local nonprofit aimed at improving mental wellness, Project Helping, is hosting its annual "Putt-Putt for Prevention" event in Littleton to generate $100,000 for teen mental health programs and raise awareness of suicide prevention.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver daily round up: What you need to know this Monday

(DENVER, Colo.) Good morning Denver, and happy Monday. Let's start the work week off right. There is much that has happened in the Mile High City this Monday. Today, a man and woman are biking across the country to raise funds for cancer research, Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater sets NFL record, Thousands of Coloradans asked to repay thousands of dollars to the state after being on pandemic unemployment and some Denver health experts are claiming that we are in the middle of a "fifth wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver daily round up: Everything you need to know for this Friday

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello again Denver, and happy Friday. We made it, and the weekend is near. As always, a lot has happened since the birds started chirping this morning. Today, the highly anticipated attraction Meow Wolf opened to the public, a New York-inspired eatery is set to open on Welton Street in late October, a Denver Fire Captain retired after 35 years of service and a family built 3D-printed Lamborghini is on display at the Denver Auto Show.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Three of the best boutiques plant shops in Denver

(Cristina Carrillo/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) With the first official day of Fall being Sept. 22, what better way to change the appearance of your home than a plant. As the leaves begin to change color and fall outside, you can rest easy knowing your home is filled with beautiful lush life. The following are three of the top boutique plant shops in Denver to purchase your new leafy friend:

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver daily round up: Four top stories for your Thursday afternoon

(DENVER, Colo.) Good afternoon Denver and happy Thursday to you and yours. Once again, the city is thriving as per usual, bustling with news. Today, Denver's Bike to Work Day builds hype, a multitude of conventions in Denver have cancelled there scheduled events due to concerns regarding the delta variant, Denver's largest hotel is expected to unveil its $80 million renovations and an annual BBQ festival returns to the Mile High City this weekend.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver daily round up: what to know this Wednesday

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, once again Denverites and good afternoon. Today is Wednesday and a lot has happened since the sun rose. There is a surge in shortages for substitute teachers in Denver metro school districts, one Denver neighborhood that never had a grocery store is finally getting one, Civic Center Park's closure could displace a holiday event and a micro-school is helping Latinx 6th graders embrace their identities.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Three house plants you should have in your home

(DENVER, Colo.) As the Fall season quickly approaches, adding houseplants to your home can not only make for some beautiful redecorating, but can also have positive affects on your daily life and health.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver daily round up: four top stories this Tuesday

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good afternoon and happy Tuesday. We are one workday closer to the weekend. Hopefully, you are hanging in there and enjoying the slightly cooler weather.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver daily round up: four things to know this Monday

Denver, Colo.(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Good afternoon fellow Denverites and happy Monday. Hopefully you all had a pleasant weekend, especially considering the Broncos 27-13 win over the New York Giants Sunday afternoon.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Four fun Denver spots for your next date night

(DENVER, Colo.) With so many options for date nights in Denver, it can prove difficult for some to pick something fun to do with that special someone. Here is a list of four fun spots in the Mile High City that are sure to have you and your date satisfied.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy