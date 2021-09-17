Denver daily round up: Everything you need to know for this Friday

(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash)

Today, the highly anticipated attraction Meow Wolf opened to the public, a New York-inspired eatery is set to open on Welton Street in late October, a Denver Fire Captain retired after 35 years of service and a family built 3D-printed Lamborghini is on display at the Denver Auto Show.

One of Denver's most historical neighborhoods, Five Points will welcome Duke's Good Sandwiches and Scratch Family Bakery + Local Market open in late October.

The New York-inspired eatery, Duke's Good Sandwiches will be located at 2748 Welton Street and is the product of Five Points local and color specialist Dan Sawyer. The idea for the eatery came to Sawyer when he was visiting New York, stating that the name is an homage to Duke Ellington and his visit to the Five Points neighborhood.

Denver Fire Captain Marty Mamigonian retired Thursday morning after 35 years of service.

His sons, Zach, Gabe and Nick will keep their father's legacy alive, as they are all currently Denver firefighters. All of the sons started serving as firefighters at different departments and ended up joining their father in Denver.

With the Denver Auto Show in full swing this weekend at Elitch Gardens, Sterling Backus and his son Xander's 3D-printed Lamborghini is on display for all to see.

The Lamborghini came about when Xander asked his father would play the video game Forza together where they would drive a Lamborghini and asked his father one day if they could build their own. The vehicle has scissor doors, a show mode and even drives.

Meow Wolf's highly anticipated Denver location, Convergence Station, grand opened to the public Friday. On Thursday, a group of Meow Wolf's founders and leaders held a ribbon-cutting with Colorado U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet in attendance.

Speakers stated that the immersive experience, Convergence Station took a total of three years to become a reality. The spectacle takes nearly a few hours to walk through and understand the narrative at play.

