Denver Broncos name Teddy Bridgewater as week one starting quarterback

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) After much anticipation, the Denver Broncos have announced on Wednesday that Teddy Bridgewater will be their starting quarterback for the regular season.

Head coach Vic Fangio informed the team Wednesday morning that he had named Bridgewater, who was acquired by the Broncos for a sixth-round pick from the Carolina Panthers this year, as starting quarterback over Drew Lock, a 2019 second-round pick, according to the Denver Broncos.

Both Bridgewater and Lock were very close competitors for starting quarterback, with Lock finishing the preseason 14-of-21 for 231 yards and two touchdowns, completing 5-of-7 passes for a total of 151 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos preseason opener against the Vikings on Aug. 14.

Nevertheless, Bridgewater completed a total of 16-of-19 passes for 179 yards, two touchdowns and a 141.0 quarterback rating for his preseason campaign. Additionally, he led the Broncos offense to a total of three touchdowns and one field goal.

On Saturday, the Broncos faced the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, where Bridgewater completed a total of 9-of-11 passes for 105 yards, one touchdown and a 136.7 rating in two series.

"Teddy played well, obviously," said Fangio on Saturday. "He was helped by the fourth-down conversions, but one of those fourth downs was because we dropped a pass on third down that would have been an easy conversion. So I thought he played very well."

The announcement that Bridgewater will be starting quarterback is somewhat of a second chance and blessing for Bridgewater as severe injuries have caused him to remain off the field. In 2016, he suffered from a knee injury that possibly could have ended his career, keeping him off the field for the entire 2016 season and the majority of the 2017 season.

Bridgewater will lead the Broncos into battle against the New York Giants on Sept. 12 at 2:25 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where he will attempt to get the team on track to its first playoff berth in six years.

