Wildland fire believed to be human-caused contained in Staunton State Park

Picture of the small wildland fire at Staunton State Park on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

By Steven Bonifazi

(PINE, Colo.) A small wildland fire was extinguished Tuesday afternoon at Staunton State Park after a nearby hiker witnessed the fire burning.

The fire grew to around 100 sq. yards and took place atop Staunton State Park's landmark, Lions Head. What sparked this small fire is currently being investigated, however it is believed to be caused by a human, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“As we move towards fall with limited resources in terms of rain or weather events, the grasses and trees start to dry up quite a bit,” said Zach Taylor, Park Manager at Staunton State Park. “Our suggestion at this time of the year is to be extremely careful when outside in regards to fire. That includes being out on the trail, whether you are cooking dinner in one of our designated grills or on a cookstove or smoking a cigarette."

The hiker who initially reported the small fire at 12:30 p.m. dampened it with some water they had and the fire stayed within the underbrush without expanding into the nearby ponderosa pine trees. Eventually, the Elk Creek Fire Protection District, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Rangers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to the fire which was extinguished and cleared by 3:00 p.m. by Elk Creek Fire.

Currently, campfires within Staunton State Park are prohibited while charcoal or wood fires are permitted within designated areas as long as there is no current fire ban in place. Staunton State Park is on the border of Park and Jefferson Counties which do not have fire bans at the moment.

"Just be careful in how you put it out and make sure that everything is cold to the touch before you leave that area so winds don’t kick up and fan those flames or spark those embers throughout the rest of the forest," Taylor said.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.