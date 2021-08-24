Governor Polis says FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is "step forward", urges Coloradans to get vaccinated

(Mat Napo/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) Governor Jared Polis urged all Coloradans ages 16 and up on Monday to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine.

This comes just six days after Gov. Polis urged the state's Board of Health to quickly involve themselves in making rules in order to mandate and require the COVID-19 vaccine for personnel staffing populations at risk and locations where people receive essential medical care, according to Gov. Polis' Office.

“I know that some people were waiting for full FDA approval to get vaccinated, and now that day is finally here and you can start the protection clock today,” said Gov. Polis. “This remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated and we know that the Delta variant has threatened our progress, our economy and way of life and the FDA approval of the vaccine is a step forward.”

The Colorado Department of Corrections, The Colorado Department of Human Services and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced last week that staff members and other state employees that come into contact with vulnerable populations as well as those living in congregate settings will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine has now been available for a total of nine months with more than 3.5 million Coloradans having received at least one dose of the vaccine with 3.2 million now fully immunized. A total of 6,852,979 doses of the vaccine have been administered across the Centennial State.

