I can’t in good conscience support the GOP anymore.

In 2021, the Republican party has proven itself to be the Trump party. It is similar to a cult with those showing descent are ostracized and ridiculed.

With no one keeping supporters in line from embracing radical ideas and conspiracy theories, I fear that this may be the party’s downfall.

According to an Ipsos/Reuters poll released in May, over 56% of Republicans believe that the 2020 election result was because of illegitimate voting or election rigging, and 53% think Donald Trump is still president. I’ll confess that when President Joe Biden won the presidential election and Donald Trump claimed fraud; I was on the fence.

However, once state and federal judges rejected the lawsuits brought by Trump and his supporters, I knew it was over. There was no evidence of widespread fraud that could change the result of the election.

Leading up to Jan 6th, I was shocked at Donald Trump’s rhetoric on social media. His blistering speech to the protesters was also surprising as it led to the storming of the Capitol. It was such a bad look for Republicans, and I didn’t expect House Republicans to downplay the events by comparing the mob that breached the Capitol to actual tourists.

The Justice Department had said over 170 cases were opened, and many of the protesters were being charged with attacking or impeding law enforcement. Several of them were being charged with causing physical injury to an officer.

This insurrection happened because of Republicans’ failure in not controlling their base. After everything that had happened, I was expecting Republicans to work with Democrats on the bipartisan bill to get a better picture of what had gone wrong that day. Instead, they chose not to, making the party look hypocritical and partisan. Had that been BLM who stormed the capital as that mob did, they would have gone insane calling them terrorists.

I began to say to myself, “wasn't this supposed to be the party of law and order?” and “back the blue?” Twelve Republicans also had voted against honoring the police that defended the capital. Nothing made sense to me anymore. One news network went so far as to mock the officers’ testimonies.

As a Christian, there was no way I could tolerate this blatant hypocrisy. Rep. Liz Cheney said it best before House Republicans, “Remaining silent and ignoring the lie only emboldens the liar.”

I regret ever supporting this party. I blame myself for listening to these conservative talking points and debates that shifted my views from 2018 to 2020.

The occupation of the Capitol and what transpired after was the wakeup for me that the cult of personality is dangerous and isn’t what we need to move forward as a country. In these politically divisive times, I believe we need nuance to solve climate, gender, and race issues without being combative to each other. We need leaders who are capable of understanding the issues we face within every community.

I have concluded, that the Republican party doesn’t represent me. I now consider myself Independent, to broaden my horizons in the political sphere.

Instead of confirming my own biases, I’m choosing to seek out different perspectives.

So far in my journey, I’ve found issues like systematic racism and police brutality are a problem in this country. These problems of injustice aren’t going away until we address them. I’ve begun to notice Republicans use terms like “Socialism” and “Marxism” to dismiss solutions proposed by Democrats. I find that disingenuous and counterproductive to reforming America and making it better. Many of these issues cannot be solved through a narrow view but with a greater understanding of the whole.

Follow me to see more in-depth articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.