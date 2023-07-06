The Lido Comes to Life at Sand Valley

Steve Pike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOgSS_0nISplHU00
The Lido at Sand ValleyPhoto bySand Valley

https://spikeongolfandtravel.com/the-lido-comes-to-life/

The Lido at Sand Valley Golf Resort – Tom Doak’s reincarnation of the legendary Lido Golf Course on Long Island, N.Y, , has officially opened its full 18 holes for members and resort play. In The Lido at Sand Valley, Doak has masterfully recreated the mysterious C.B. Macdonald layout that existed from 1917 until the U.S. Navy took over the land in 1942. 

Featuring a big, bold design that was Macdonald’s signature, The Lido is a golf experience unlike any other. And that’s saying something considering that its sister courses – Sand Valley and Mammoth Dunes , along with the Sandbos short course, each are among the top courses in the country. 

Another Doak design – Sedge Valley – will open next year at Sand Valley. But fow now, all eyes are on The Lido. 

“All the work that went into making the project even feasible just boggles the mind,’’ Sand Valley/Dream Golf  Director of Marketing Tom Ferrell told me. “Even getting the wind directions to line up as they did on the original.’’

Indeed, the Keiser family, (brotthers Michael and Chris and father, Mike) which owns Sand Valley in Nekoosa, WI.,  along with Doak, were so dedicated to the authenticity of the original design that the “new’’ Lido almost didn’t happen.

“They weren;t going to do it if they couldn’t provide the ‘Lido’ experience,’’ Ferrell said. “There were numerous points in the project when a ‘no-go’ was seriously evaluated. 

The Keisers and Doak, however, persevered. The result is the most talked about and anticipated golf course – particularly among golf historians – in decades.

“It’s just an awe-inspiring achievement from that perspective,’’ Ferrell said . “It is so expressive of a completely different era and psychology of golf. It truly is like time travel.’’

Photo: The Lido at Sand Valley (Dream Golf)

#thelidoatsandvalley #sandvalleygolfresort #CBMacdonald #tomdoak #mikekeiser #sedgevalley #spikeongolfandtravel #usnavy #longisland #golfhistory #golfcourses #wisconsingolfresorts

sand valley

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Steve Pike is a multi-award winning writer, editor, blogger who has covered travel and golf for more than 30 years and professional sports for more than 40 years.

Fort Lauderdale, FL
20 followers

More from Steve Pike

Mamaroneck, NY

Colin Burns' Second Act

Colin Burns’ idea of slowing down is going full speed ahead – just in a different gear. For 31 years – until this past Dec. 31 – Burns was the highly-respected general manager at fabled Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.,Y. Only 32 years old when took the job in October 1991 (after first turning it down) Burns became a driving force behind what has made Winged Foot synonymous for a combination of classic golf club culture and modern, family-friendly atmosphere.

Read full story
Boca Raton, FL

Sushi Bou Coming to Boca Raton

Sushi by Boū, of of the hotter new restaurants in West Palm Beach, on July 21 will open its speakeasy-inspired omakase concept in Boca Raton. The Boca Raton location – Royal Palm Place – will feature a classic omakase counter experience, as well as additional outdoor seating. As part of the bespoke speakeasy dining experience with Sushi by Boū, each location has its own aesthetic and vibe offering a unique and memorable guest experience at each location.

Read full story
Hallandale Beach, FL

Shell Bay Club Shows Off Unlimited Beauty

When going through the interview process of selecting an architect, the Shell Bay Club ownership group asked one primary question: How would you create a course with an unlimited budget?

Read full story
West Palm Beach, FL

Rick Mace: BBQ Boss of South Florida

When Rick Mace and Jason Lakow later this summer open Tropical BBQ Market in West Palm Beach, guests can expect the same outstanding “Q,’’ including brisket and spare ribs, as at Tropical Smokehouse, the duo’s first foray into the barbeque world. There will, however, be some differences between Tropical BBQ and Tropical Smokehouse, the latter of which opened in 2021 on the edge of West Palm’s Restaurant Row.

Read full story
1 comments
Darien, GA

Golden Child in The Golden Isles

There’s a new Golden Child in the Golden Isles along Georgia’s historic Southeast coast. Oaks on the River Luxury Boutique Resort – the creation of local businessman Art Lucas – is an elegant 53-room property that has been introducing guests to Darien, Ga., (Georgia’s second-oldest city) since its opening this past November.

Read full story
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Panther National GC: Tradition and Ambition

When Panther National Golf Club opens in November on approximately 430 acres of land in the western reaches of trendy Palm Beach Gardens, FL, it will signal the debut of the one more ambitious golf course community projects in the history of South Florida The community, whose centerpiece is a golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas in collaboration with Nicklaus Design Senior Designer Chris Cochrane, is touted as sitting on the final piece of developable real estate in “The Gardens.’’

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy