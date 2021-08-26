Saint Louis, MO

Three Places to Find Men's Clothing in St. Louis

Steve Chao

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49LbBl_0bdPg2xL00

ST. LOUIS, MO – Someone said that looking good will increase your confidence and make you get a good first impression of others. In this modern era, paying attention to appearance is a must for men. You don't need to look excited with branded items; wear appropriate outfits instead.

Starting from basic style, smart casual, to formal, you can support your appearance with various apparel available at the men's clothing store in St. Louis. Here are three recommendations for you.

1. Dapper Gents

Waking up in the morning and thinking of having a new look different from yesterday, complete with today's styles and haircuts, well, that's a sign you may need Dapper Gents to make your wishes come true. Since 2014, this business has provided all the necessities for men's grooming. They offer vintage, fun, and casual clothes from various brands. You can shop from them through their website or visit 1000 Washington Avenue, Suite 2, St. Louis, MO 63101. You can also make a call at 314-925-8542.

2. East + West

This business was established in 2012 and has provided a wide selection of menswear for St. Louis citizens and surroundings. They offer a large selection of items from various brands. If you are more interested in USA brands, you can go with Baldwin, 3Sixteen, Rogue Territory, and Red Wings. On the other hand, you can also explore several imported brands such as Norse Projects and Engineered Garments. Shop your button-down shirt in brick linen for $176.00 from $220.00, fatigue shorts in navy nylon micro ripstop for $151.20 from $216.00. You can place a virtual order through their website or visit 387 North Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108.

3. St. Louis Suit Co

St. Louis Suit Co is the right choice for those of you who want a formal, sporty look that keeps you warm in winter. They offer various men's clothing products, such as winter overcoats, sports coats & jackets, business suits, and other formal accessories. You can browse their unique collection through their website or visit 7903 Forsyth Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63105.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

sports, news and neighborhood gossip

St Louis County, MO
307 followers

More from Steve Chao

Webster Groves, MO

Must-try burgers in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, MO – There are so many burger shops that you can find while you are in Webster Groves. If you are craving some burgers, here is the list of burger shops that you can visit to grab some burgers.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Visit these cafes to grab your waffles in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Are you looking for some delicious waffles while you are in St. Louis? Do not worry, because St. Louis offers several cafes that serve waffles with some additional topping on it. If you are craving those snacks for your tummies, here is some café recommendations that you may visit.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Upgrade Your Students' Learning Experience with St. Louis Zoo's Virtual Field Trips Program

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis Zoo, home to thousands of animals and dozens of conservation centers, offers a Virtual Field Trip program to support students' learning experience in St. Louis. This program is one of the zoo's efforts to facilitate education about animals and their habitats to the city community.

Read full story
Ste. Genevieve, MO

Where to eat in Ste. Genevieve

STE.GENEVIEVE, MO - Ste. Genevieve has a lot of history in its tourism sites as it's known for being the oldest permanent European settlement in Missouri. If you have done strolling around Ste. Genevieve and get to know its town, maybe now it's a good time for you to get to know their foods. Where better way to go than some local restaurants?

Read full story
Clayton, MO

Go get your nails done in the nearest nail salons in Clayton

CLAYTON, MO – After a hectic day or week, going to the nearest beauty salon is one of the best options for you to take me-time. You may get your nails done with a manicure, pedicure, or even simple nail polish. If you need some recommendations for your nail treatment, kindly check these nail salons.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Treat yourself with a cup of milk tea around University City

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Are you looking for some milk teas? Worry no more, because if you are around University City, you may find these three milk tea shops that are worth the visit. Here is the list of recommendations for grabbing your milk tea in the nearest shops.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Must-visit pet cafes in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis is one of the most pet-friendly cities. You may bring your pets to stroll around your neighborhood, take your pets to the hotel with you for your business, or even give your pets a treat at the nearest pet café. If you are looking for pet cafes in St. Louis, here is the list.

Read full story
Saint Charles, MO

Must-visit salad bars in Saint Charles

SAINT CHARLES, MO – Salad is one of the appetizers that may suit your preferences, specifically for those who want to avoid carbs for a while. Do not worry, because St. Charles has several salad bars that may be your favorite places after. Here is the list of recommended salad bars in St. Charles.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Where to Find Custom Cakes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Cakes are one of the most important parts of celebrating special days, such as birthdays, weddings, the anniversary of a relationship, or the inauguration of a business. Many pastry shops in St. Louis offer cake frosting with various interesting illustrations and decorations.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Three Recommended Party Supplies Shops in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Before celebrating a happy moment with a party, you need to prepare several things, such as the theme, budget, and where you will buy the party supplies. One of the problems that often arise regarding these matters is that you often do not have a reference to a store that provides party necessities in your city. Luckily, St. Louis has several shops that you can count on at any time. Here are three of the recommendations.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Three Recommended Places to Find Chocolatiers in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Chocolate will always be a food that can relieve stress, whether served classically or with a unique mix of variations. Although this cocoa bean preparation was first popular among royalty, now everyone can use it as a sign of affection, an expression of gratitude, or a form of concern.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Where to Find Ear, Nose, & Throat Clinics in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Ears, nose, and throat are three crucial human body parts that we should always take good care of to avoid hearing impairment or other issues. Therefore, a regular check-up on these organs with quality doctors is needed.

Read full story
Saint Louis County, MO

Must-visit café in Eureka, Saint Louis County

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County offers several cafés that you may want to visit when you need some coffee or snacks. You can also enjoy the scenery of the neighborhood and relax for a while. If you need some café recommendations to visit, here is the list.

Read full story
Rolla, MO

Where to eat in Rolla, MO

ROLLA, MO - Known for its plenty of engineering and computer science departments, Rolla is a dense suburban area that brings you a lot on-plate. You could do a bunch of different activities, ranging from visiting the antique malls around to spending some time on their nature and parks. But first, let's get into their meals!

Read full story
2 comments
Troy, MO

Must-visit coffee shops in Troy

TROY, MO – Troy has several coffee shops that serve their signature coffees. You may sip your coffee and relax while you are in Troy. If you are seeking which coffee shops you should go to, here is the list.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Must-try apple pies in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has several cafes that serve some desserts. You may need a sugar rush to fill your tummies in the middle of your activities, and apple pies may be your choice. If you are looking for apple pies in St. Louis, you may visit these cafes for your sweet tooth.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Treat yourself with these candies while you are in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has several cafes that serve desserts for its customers. You may find local shops that may suit your sweet tooth craving. If you are looking for desserts, specifically any kinds of candies, here is the list of recommended shops you can visit.

Read full story
Saint Charles, MO

Must-try hotdogs in Saint Charles

SAINT CHARLES, MO – St. Charles has several restaurants that serve appetizers and main dishes. You may grab a hotdog to fill your appetite for your brunch or lunch. If you are craving hotdogs, try to visit these restaurants while you are in St. Charles.

Read full story
Kirkwood, MO

Visit these recommended coffee shops in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, MO – After doing your daily activities, you may need a serotonin boost to charge your energy and it may be in your sip of coffee. You can grab your coffee in the nearest coffee shop while you are in Kirkwood. Here is the list of recommendations of coffee shops you may want to visit.

Read full story
Saint Charles County, MO

Must-try pretzels around Saint Charles County

SAINT CHARLES, MO – St. Charles has several patisserie shops that serve some desserts. You can recharge your energy by eating sweet bites, such as pretzels. If you are craving pretzels in the middle of your activities, you may go straight to these following shops that worth-to-visit in St. Charles.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy