Three Places to Find Men's Clothing in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Someone said that looking good will increase your confidence and make you get a good first impression of others. In this modern era, paying attention to appearance is a must for men. You don't need to look excited with branded items; wear appropriate outfits instead.

Starting from basic style, smart casual, to formal, you can support your appearance with various apparel available at the men's clothing store in St. Louis. Here are three recommendations for you.

1. Dapper Gents

Waking up in the morning and thinking of having a new look different from yesterday, complete with today's styles and haircuts, well, that's a sign you may need Dapper Gents to make your wishes come true. Since 2014, this business has provided all the necessities for men's grooming. They offer vintage, fun, and casual clothes from various brands. You can shop from them through their website or visit 1000 Washington Avenue, Suite 2, St. Louis, MO 63101. You can also make a call at 314-925-8542.

2. East + West

This business was established in 2012 and has provided a wide selection of menswear for St. Louis citizens and surroundings. They offer a large selection of items from various brands. If you are more interested in USA brands, you can go with Baldwin, 3Sixteen, Rogue Territory, and Red Wings. On the other hand, you can also explore several imported brands such as Norse Projects and Engineered Garments. Shop your button-down shirt in brick linen for $176.00 from $220.00, fatigue shorts in navy nylon micro ripstop for $151.20 from $216.00. You can place a virtual order through their website or visit 387 North Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108.

3. St. Louis Suit Co

St. Louis Suit Co is the right choice for those of you who want a formal, sporty look that keeps you warm in winter. They offer various men's clothing products, such as winter overcoats, sports coats & jackets, business suits, and other formal accessories. You can browse their unique collection through their website or visit 7903 Forsyth Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63105.

