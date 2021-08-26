Take a Peek at Southwestern Native American Art, an Ongoing Display in St. Louis Art Museum

ST. LOUIS, MO – An art museum is a great destination to spend a weekend with educational activities. The various exhibitions displayed will provoke visitors' curiosity to discover more and develop imagination about particular works of art.

One of the art museums favored by St. Louisans, the St. Louis Art Museum, has dozens of exhibition items that you can see alone, with friends, or with your family. The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Assistant Curator of Native American Art, Alexander Brier Marr, curated an exhibition called Southwestern Native American Art that is currently being displayed at the art museum.

Visitors can view these historical, contemporary installations at Gallery 323. Featuring a distinctive Southwest art form that fascinates audiences around the world, the Southwestern Native American Art is put together with textiles, ceramics, jewelry, and vessels that showcase some of the Indigenous art styles from North America.

A large jar featuring abstract and figurative paintings is also available in this gallery. This work is one of Zia Pueblo's iconic ceramics that shows the achievements of a generation of women in carrying out activities, such as coiled, painted, and pit-fired vessels for the fine arts market in the early twentieth century.

Other works featured depict a period of revival and experimentation through historically made forms and materials by indigenous women. Southwestern artists, such as Navajo women and men, expanded the practice of experimentation and cosmopolitanism through several new techniques and innovations in creating artworks.

This gallery will celebrate the achievements of southwestern artists in developing the definition of American fine art through more than a century of studio-based painting, graphics, drawing, and photography. If you are interested in looking in person, you can visit this museum at the address One Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park, St. Louis, Missouri 63110-1380.

