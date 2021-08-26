Mourning Society of STL in Partnership with Missouri Botanical Garden to Hold Mourning in Public on August 28

ST. LOUIS, MO – In collaboration with the Mourning Society of St. Louis, Missouri Botanical Garden will be hosting an event, Mourning in Public: Funerals in St. Louis, 1884-1894, on August 28. The event was held to commemorate the 132nd public funeral anniversary of Garden founder Henry Shaw in the same month in 1889.

The Morning Society of St. Louis, together with the Stephen and Peter Sachs Museum, will conduct a presentation on Henry Shaw's public funeral. Along with this, they will also discuss the impact and experience of three influential St. Louis citizens' public funerals from 1894 through 1895. All activities, including the question-and-answer session, will be held virtually.

This public education event is open to everyone without exception, as it will be facilitated with an American Sign Language interpreter. Webinar participants will also receive live captioning and audio descriptions throughout the presentation.

The Morning Society of St. Louis is a group that is interested in death culture, mourning, funeral customs in the mid-nineteenth to early twentieth centuries, and spiritualism. A summary of the two figures that will be discussed besides Henry Shaw is as follows:

Virginia Minor is an activist working in the struggle for women's rights. She was the founder of an organization dedicated to women, The Woman's Suffrage Association of Missouri, in 1867. Her public funeral was conducted in 1894.

The following figure, Priscilla Henry, is famous for her struggle to amass a fortune of more than $100,000 after leaving the practice of slavery in Alabama and settled in St. Louis with her younger sister. She died in 1895.

For one hour, starting at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., the participants will get helpful information with a spooky sensation before fall arrives. If you are interested in participating, you can register via this link and request presentation materials in advance.

